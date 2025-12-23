DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump raised Rs 18000 crore in donations in his 2nd term

The investigation revealed that some CEOs of Indian origin were also among those who donated to Trump.

The US newspaper New York Times, considered a critic of US President Donald Trump, has conducted an investigation into the donations received by the president, and the results of this investigation are extremely shocking. The investigation revealed that during his second term, Trump received approximately Rs 18,000 crore in donations. The list of donors included 346 people who donated Rs 2.25 crore or more.

The investigation revealed that some CEOs of Indian origin were also among those who donated to Trump. It is claimed that in exchange for the donations, some people had their ongoing lawsuits dismissed. Some donors were also given important positions in the government by Trump.

For money, or rather for his own benefit, Trump has even changed US's foreign policy on some occasions. Trump even embraced the very terrorists that America had fought against for years. So, giving favors in exchange for donations is not a big deal for Trump, but the question arises about the methods of receiving the donations, because Trump or his Republican Party did not accept direct donations from any donor. You should understand very carefully how this money reached Trump's pockets.

A large portion of this donation went to Trump's alleged nationalist project, "Make America Great Again." This project received approximately Rs 22.42 billion in donations. Similarly, Trump launched another NGO on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of American independence. This project is called AMERICA 250, and a significant portion of the donations went to it. In other words, Trump collected money in the name of nationalism, enriching himself and his donors.

If a head of state in any other country were accused of receiving such a large amount of money in the form of donations, that leader would be forced to answer for it. But this is Trump. This is Donald Trump, who is unaffected by any accusation or controversy. Trump only cares about his own benefit and self-aggrandisement, and for this reason, the Trump administration has made another bizarre announcement. Take a close look at what Trump has done this time.

The Trump administration has ordered the construction of new warships for the US Navy. These new warships will be called Trump-class warships. A total of 25 Trump-class warships will be built under this project. The first warship to be built in Trump's name will be called USS DEFIANT. This means that the taxes paid by American citizens will be used to glorify Trump's name.