DNA TV Show: US President Donald Trump marks one year in office in his second term

US President Donald Trump completed his first year in his second term on January 20. And today, India suffered a loss of Rs 10 lakh crore in just 6 hours in the share market. And one of the major reasons for this loss is undoubtedly Trump. On January 20, 2025, Trump took the oath of office for his second term as President of the United States. The entire world, including US, had high hopes for Trump, but a year later, all those hopes have been shattered. Trump still has three years, or 156 weeks, left in his term.

Trump is currently finding a new battleground every week. Considering this, the world is reeling at the thought of how much turmoil will be unleashed in the next 156 weeks. Trump on Tuesday released a poster suggesting a US takeover of Greenland in 2026.

- Trump also posted on social media, claiming that Greenland, along with Canada and Venezuela, is part of the US. Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on France if it does not join his new "Board of Peace" for Gaza. Trump's Board of Peace is being presented as an alternative to the UN.

Trump told Norway that since he didn't receive the Nobel Peace Prize, the responsibility for world peace is no longer his. Also, the Trump administration threatened European countries, stating that escalating tensions with the US over Greenland would be a wrong move for any country.

To mark the one-year anniversary of his presidency, Trump released a poster today. The poster shows US President, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Trump is holding an American flag, which he is planting in the ground with the label "Greenland – US Territory from 2026."

Through this poster, Trump has announced the US annexation of Greenland from 2026, despite opposition from European countries and Denmark. This sends a message to Denmark and the European countries that advocate for Greenland's sovereignty. In a way, Trump has once again disregarded the existence of European nations in the face of American power. And this is why British MPs are now calling him an international gangster.