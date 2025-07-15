DNA TV Show: US President Donald Trump gives Putin 50-day deadline to end war with Ukraine
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri react to Dhadak 2 being delayed due to CBFC issues: 'It took 3-4 months extra but...'
India's first plastic road to be built with Geocell Technology in..., know all about this sustainable initiative
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani become parents to a baby girl
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's BIG win as Delhi HC directs e-commerce platforms to...
Meet Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi, faced rejection in 100 auditions, YouTube vlogger and musician, is dating actress...
Who is IAS officer Arpit Sagar who Fined NHAI for..., served in high-ranking administrative roles, she’s from...
Satyajit Ray's ancestral home in Dhaka to be demolished by Bangladesh govt? Mamata Banerjee says...
UIDAI shares BIG update on children above 7 with Aadhaar: 'To face risk of...'
Meet woman who started as trainee, will now become CEO of..., won major award at Cannes, she is...
Meet former cricketer whose career 'ended' with Dravid-Ganguly's arrival, once called next Gavaskar, now earns in crores for...
Panchayat actor Aasif Khan shares health update after suffering heart attack: 'Life is short, don't take...'
Elon Musk's Grok unveils lingerie-clad anime Ani, is it AI sex toy? xAI developed 'wifu' can undress and...
This man is ‘world’s longest-chinned YouTuber’, resembles this anime character, he faced rejection in..., is from...
EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement during first China visit in 5 years: 'The three evils...'
Meet Yogita Bihani, girlfriend of Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi, starred in Rs 300 crore film, Salman Khan kissed her in...
Golden Temple receives bomb threat again, second RDX email in 24 hours, probe underway
Rs 10000000000: Indians losing huge amount of money every month due to...
ITR Filing AY 2025-26: Last date NOT same for all, check your date if you are...
What is non-veg milk? Know its connection with India-US trade talks
India to spend Rs 60000 crore on this fighter jet, cheaper than Rafale, F-35, it is loaded with...
Samay Raina, four influencers appear in Supreme Court over remarks 'ridiculing' disabled people in India's Got Latent
DNA Verified: Samosa, jalebi, other Indian snacks to carry health warning labels? Know the truth here
Meet woman who left high-paying job in Switzerland for UPSC exam, secured AIR...; married to IAS, she is now...
Meet Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 15-year-old daughter Shora Siddiqui, whose audition clip has gone viral, is learning acting in...
Meet woman who failed in NEET, UPSC exams, later secured Rs 72 LPA job at THIS aviation giant to become the youngest...
'65 days, 22 times’: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slams BJP as US President Trump again claims credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire
Shubhanshu Shukla returns to Earth: How much did ISRO spend for IAF Group Captain's Axiom-4 space mission?
What happens when astronauts return to Earth? Shubhanshu Shukla may have to grapple with THESE changes in body...
Is Smriti Irani taking sabbatical from politics for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? BJP leader says 'my sangathan...'
This train is faster than airplane, can cover 1200 km in just 150 minutes, reaches top speed in 7 seconds, it runs from...
LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030: Little Pepe Price To Hit $0.50 Soon?
Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts to Sanjay Dutt claiming he was 'wasted' in Leo: 'I am not genius or greatest filmmaker....'
Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return: Shux leaves Dragon aircraft smiling in the first picture after completing mission
Mark Zuckerberg offers Rs 800 crore salary to Trapit Bansal, hires another techie with whopping salary of Rs...; his name is...
US-India tariff deal soon? THESE are main stumbling blocks, India may face increased tariff of Rs...
Bad news for Bengaluru residents, commute to get costlier as auto fares increases from..., know revised prices
Pa Ranjith breaks silence after stunt artist Mohan Raj dies on his film set: 'Inspite of all our precautions...'
Meet actor who is now superstar of 7 film industries, once worked as teacher, dated his student, then married her, his name is..
Nimisha Priya case: One day before execution, BIG relief for Kerala nurse jailed in Yemen
Want to start a company? Telegram’s CEO picks top subject for future leaders, Elon Musk, Bill Gates call it...
Dhadak 2: Triptii Dimri opens up about her electrifying chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi, says 'you don't need to force chemistry...'
Axiom-4 Dragon spacecraft lands safely on Earth, PM Modi welcomes Shubhanshu Shukla
China upset over Japan-Philippine defence cooperation in South China Sea, Tokyo hits back by..., Beijing retorts, says...
Good News for TCS employees, amid uncertainty over wage hike, Ratan Tata's company now rolls out 100%...
This auto driver speaks 7 languages, did double MA, worked in MNCs, wanted to become IAS officer then..., is now going viral for..
LoP Rahul Gandhi lashes out at S Jaishankar over meeting with Xi Jinping, says 'EAM running full blown circus'
Vijay Sethupathi decided not to work with this director ever again, then...: 'Some time ago, we had...'
This city tops list of world's most expensive cities for luxury living in 2025, not New York, Milan, Paris, New Delhi, Mumbai, Shanghai, it is...
After Kiara Advani, Vikrant Massey quits Ranveer Singh-starrer Don 3; here's why: Report
Meet actor who worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, sold eggs to survive, could not even afford tea, is now…, his name is..
Will India-China relations improve further after S Jaishankar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping?
SM Raju’s tragic death: PA Ranjith, three others booked for culpable homicide after stuntman's fatal accident
Mizoram's Bairabi-Sairang railway line: After 26 years, Aizawl set for rail boost, PM Modi to inaugurate 51.38 km railway line on...
RCB star bowler Yash Dayal gets BIG relief in sexual exploitation case, Allahabad HC orders...
Producer-actor Dheeraj Kumar passes away at 79
Bad news for employees of THIS comapny as it gives stern warning on return to office, has this Ratan Tata connection
Will Russia surrender to Donald Trump's threat of 'severe tariffs' and sign ceasefire with Ukraine? It is not likely as...
Amaal Mallik says Anu Malik ruined his father Daboo Malik’s career: 'My dad dealt with...'
Meet 19-year-old boy who took family responsibilities after his father's demise, cracked JEE Main with 9 to 5 job, his AIR was..., he wants to...
Elon Musk launches Tesla's Model Y for Rs 60 lakh in India, check how much it costs in US, China, Germany and other countries
'I am here with my man because...': When Parveen Babi got upset after Kabir Bedi danced with actress..., then..
Elon Musk's Tesla opens first India showroom in Mumbai's BKC: Project took ... days to be completed
SCO Meet: S Jaishankar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping, first since 2020 Galwan clash
Elon Musk's Tesla opens first showroom in India, launches Model Y for Rs 59.89 lakh, check full price breakdown, features, top speed to be...
IFERP Champions Equity in Research: Direct Funding Initiative Enables Early-Career Academics to Access Global Platforms
BSE receives bomb threat, police launch search operation
Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal ropes in Shah Rukh Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, AR Rahman for..., watch
Asterlane Ventures into Carpet Manufacturing; Eyes E-commerce Platforms to Drive Awareness and Growth
Anupam Kher reacts after Diljit Dosanjh works with Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'Can't see my sister's sindoor...'
Meet man, IndiGo co-founder, who is now on Forbes' 'America's Richest Immigrants 2025' list, his net worth is..., name is...
'When I took Jaya Bachchan as my wife...': Amitabh Bachchan once addressed affair rumours with Rekha, said...
Meet IAS officer who was once mocked for not speaking English, left job at Ratan Tata's TCS, cracked UPSC exam, secured AIR..., she is...
Ranbir Kapoor behind Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali MAJOR rumoured rift? 'Director and actor are no more...'
Jasprit Bumrah to play 4th Test vs England? Here's what Shubman Gill said after nail-biting loss at Lord’s
Anurag Kashyap slams T-Series for paying 'very less' for Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur: 'Bhushan Kumar is not...'
In 2nd such incident in 2 days, Delhi's St Stephen's College, school in Dwarka receive bomb threats
Storm, heavy rains batter parts of US: What is reason behind New Jersey, New York floods?
SpiceJet Delhi-Mumbai flight delayed by 7 hour as 2 passengers due to..., here's what exactly happened
This country is building world's tallest tower, much taller than Dubai's Burj Khalifa, not US, UAE, Qatar, China, India, it is...
Farah Khan says Bollywood celebrated when her film Tees Maar Khan failed at box office: 'People said...'
Meet man, Bitcoin's mysterious founder, who is 11th richest man on Earth, has more wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his name is...
Shubhanshu Shukla to return from ISS today: When and where to watch Axiom 4 touchdown live
Meet Hiamli Dabi, mother of IAS officer Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi, who also cracked UPSC exam, worked as..., but later quit job due to...
Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria targeted in roadside firing in Gurugram
Kavya Maran makes BIG change in SRH, appoints this former India speedster as..., he is...
Elon Musk's Grok inks deal worth $200 with Pentagon amid fallout with Donald Trump
Balasore sexual harassment case: Student succumbs to injuries after self-immolation; Odisha CM says...
US President Donald Trump blasts Russia's Vladimir Putin as Ukraine war intensifies: 'It's been proven...'
Meet actress who became superstar at 10, was accused of having ‘secret child’, was boycotted later; is now...
UPSC CSE Mains 2025 schedule out, to be held on THESE dates, check full timetable
Is Russia delaying supply of S-400 missile defence system to India due to China's pressure? Report claims...
Despite Ravindra Jadeja's brave resistance against England at Lord's, Indian all-rounder joins elite list of Indian Test stars
Amritsar’s Golden Temple receives bomb threat, email says...; police beef up security
Watch Shubhanshu Shukla showcasing stunning zero-gravity experiments on board ISS using...
Who was Fauja Singh, 114-year-old veteran marathon runner, dies in road accident?
KL Rahul's wife, former actress Athiya Shetty shares uplifting message for Team India after brave fight against England at Lord's
Meet man who is set to lead India's largest insurer company worth Rs 579000 crore as...
This building, over 300 years old, is crowned ‘World’s Most Beautiful in 2025’, UNESCO designated site, located in...
Stree 2, L2 Empuraan, Paatal Lok 2, Black Warrant lead nominations at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne; see full list here
ANALYSIS
Donald Trump has strengthened his hold in NATO and Western countries with the decision to send a new consignment of weapons to Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump has given his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a deadline of 50 days to end the war. He has also given a warning, if Russia does not stop attacks on Ukraine within 50 days, then the US will declare a 100 per cent tariff on trade with Russia. This tariff will apply to Russia as well as those countries which do any kind of trade with Russia.
The US has already imposed sanctions on Russia due to the Ukraine war, and due to these sanctions, Russia is mainly able to trade in oil and gas. Putin had to reduce the prices of his oil and gas considerably for this trade, too. If Trump declares a 100 per cent tariff, then the pressure on Russia will increase, and this pressure can create such a geopolitical scene in the world that it would not be wrong to call it Cold War Part II.
Trump has strengthened his hold in NATO and Western countries with the decision to send a new consignment of weapons to Ukraine. On the other hand, with the agreement to open a new economic front in the BRICS conference, Russia and China have prepared to open a new front against US.
In the Cold War, the leftist and capitalist powers were face to face, while in the fear of Cold War Part II, groups like NATO and BRICS are seen face to face. Some experts are also assuming that Trump does not want any major confrontation; he is just trying to increase pressure on Putin. But the big question here is - can pressure really be increased on Putin on the battlefield of Ukraine?
Russia has almost complete control over Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhia in Ukraine. Except for the port parts in Kherson province, all other parts are occupied by the Russian army. Within the last four months, the Russian army has also occupied some parts of Mykolaiv and Kharkiv provinces. In terms of area, today, Russia occupies 20 per cent of Ukraine's land.
Russia may have lost military resources in three years, but it has occupied a large part of Ukraine. While Ukraine had occupied a border province of Russia for three months, which Russia has again liberated from Ukrainian occupation. That is, if Zelensky agrees to a ceasefire, he will not have many options to strengthen his position.
On the other hand, if Putin wants, he can negotiate a possible ceasefire with many conditions or options. The occupation of a large area of Ukraine is that confidence. Because of which, Russia has completely rejected Trump's alleged warning. What has been the response from Moscow to Trump's warning?
The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued an official statement on Trump's warning. It has been said in this statement that Russia will not accept conditions like a deadline under any circumstances. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry has also said that whatever Trump has said, except for the warning.
China has also entered the ongoing conflict between America and Russia and has supported Russia on the issue of warning, and has termed such threats as American bullying. This statement of China clearly indicates that a coalition is emerging in the world, which is ready to accept the challenges of America and Western Europe, i.e. no big power is averse to Cold War Part II.