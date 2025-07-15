DNA TV Show: US President Donald Trump gives Putin 50-day deadline to end war with Ukraine

Donald Trump has strengthened his hold in NATO and Western countries with the decision to send a new consignment of weapons to Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump has given his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a deadline of 50 days to end the war. He has also given a warning, if Russia does not stop attacks on Ukraine within 50 days, then the US will declare a 100 per cent tariff on trade with Russia. This tariff will apply to Russia as well as those countries which do any kind of trade with Russia.

The US has already imposed sanctions on Russia due to the Ukraine war, and due to these sanctions, Russia is mainly able to trade in oil and gas. Putin had to reduce the prices of his oil and gas considerably for this trade, too. If Trump declares a 100 per cent tariff, then the pressure on Russia will increase, and this pressure can create such a geopolitical scene in the world that it would not be wrong to call it Cold War Part II.

Trump has strengthened his hold in NATO and Western countries with the decision to send a new consignment of weapons to Ukraine. On the other hand, with the agreement to open a new economic front in the BRICS conference, Russia and China have prepared to open a new front against US.

In the Cold War, the leftist and capitalist powers were face to face, while in the fear of Cold War Part II, groups like NATO and BRICS are seen face to face. Some experts are also assuming that Trump does not want any major confrontation; he is just trying to increase pressure on Putin. But the big question here is - can pressure really be increased on Putin on the battlefield of Ukraine?

Russia has almost complete control over Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhia in Ukraine. Except for the port parts in Kherson province, all other parts are occupied by the Russian army. Within the last four months, the Russian army has also occupied some parts of Mykolaiv and Kharkiv provinces. In terms of area, today, Russia occupies 20 per cent of Ukraine's land.

Russia may have lost military resources in three years, but it has occupied a large part of Ukraine. While Ukraine had occupied a border province of Russia for three months, which Russia has again liberated from Ukrainian occupation. That is, if Zelensky agrees to a ceasefire, he will not have many options to strengthen his position.

On the other hand, if Putin wants, he can negotiate a possible ceasefire with many conditions or options. The occupation of a large area of Ukraine is that confidence. Because of which, Russia has completely rejected Trump's alleged warning. What has been the response from Moscow to Trump's warning?

The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued an official statement on Trump's warning. It has been said in this statement that Russia will not accept conditions like a deadline under any circumstances. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry has also said that whatever Trump has said, except for the warning.

China has also entered the ongoing conflict between America and Russia and has supported Russia on the issue of warning, and has termed such threats as American bullying. This statement of China clearly indicates that a coalition is emerging in the world, which is ready to accept the challenges of America and Western Europe, i.e. no big power is averse to Cold War Part II.