DNA TV Show: Donald Trump claims Pakistan is conducting nuclear tests, but why?

ANALYSIS
Why did Pakistan, already a nuclear power, feel the need to conduct another nuclear test?
US President Donald Trump has claimed in an interview that Pakistan, among other countries, are conducting new nuclear tests. Trump said, "Many countries around the world are testing nuclear bombs, but they don't talk about it. Russia and China are conducting tests, but they don't talk about it. North Korea and Pakistan are also testing nuclear bombs."
Now the question is, why is Pakistan conducting nuclear tests? Has Pakistan used Trump as a means to create nuclear fear around the world? Or has Trump himself become Pakistan's 'nuclear spokesperson'? Is Pakistan conducting nuclear tests after informing Trump? Today, you must understand all these aspects of Pakistan's nuclear test. Because the question is about India's security. The question is about the nuclear threat looming across the border for 1.4 billion Indians. Why did Pakistan, already a nuclear power, feel the need to conduct another nuclear test?
Currently, Pakistan is surrounded by threats from all sides. On one side is India, from where Pakistan is constantly haunted by the fear of launching Operation Sindoor 2.0. On the other side is Afghanistan, from where it constantly receives threats of occupation of Islamabad. Within Pakistan, Baloch and Pashtun rebels are besieging the Shahbaz government. And on top of all this, there is Iran, which is angry due to the closeness between Pakistan and Israel. Overall, Pakistan does not have the strength to deal with these threats. Pakistan knows that it will be defeated in a conventional war. In such a situation, its only option left is nuclear bombs.
Whatever the reason behind mentioning Pakistan, if Trump's statements are true, then the global nuclear race has begun once again. While Pakistan is developing nuclear bombs without Trump's knowledge, Iran is challenging Trump, saying, "We will build nuclear bombs, do whatever you want." Iran has clearly stated that if it wishes, it can build a nuclear bomb in just two weeks.