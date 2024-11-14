UPPSC decided to conduct the PCS Pre exam as before and postponed the RO-ARO exam.

In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, students protested for four days, police used force and lathi-charged them. Students alleged misbehaviour, but despite this, they stood firm on their demands for four days and finally forced the government and the system to bow down.

Agreeing to the demands of aspirants, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday postponed the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer exams and announced that it will hold the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Preliminary Exam-2024 on the old pattern on a single day.

According to the decision, one day, one shift has been accepted only for PCS pre-exam. The decision for RO/ARO exam is still pending. A decision will be taken in this regard after the formation of a high-level committee. Apart from this, it has been announced to postpone the PCS preliminary examination 2024 to be held on 7th and 8th December 2024.

The fight went on for several days, the administration adopted many tactics to disperse students' protest, but the students did not budge and ultimately the students won. The government and the system kneeled in front of the students in Prayagraj. But now the story once again comes back to where it started, whether an educated man will get beaten with sticks and slapped. Because the students who protest in Prayagraj will become officers tomorrow and will a leader like Naresh Meena slap them and go away?

