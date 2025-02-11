Elaborate arrangements including a special traffic plan have been chalked out for Maghi Purnima on February 12.

The final Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh should be conducted smoothly in any way. For this Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a multi-level plan. He has struck on the rumour gang before the Amrit Snan of Maghi Purnima on Wednesday. Apart from this, the CM has given strict orders.

Elaborate arrangements including a special traffic plan have been chalked out for Maghi Purnima on February 12 and health personnel have been put on alert for the occasion when the month-long 'kalpavas', an integral tradition of the Maha Kumbh, comes to an end.

Traffic should not be allowed to stop, there should not be a jam on the road, the number of shuttle buses should be increased, and there should be no entry of outside vehicles. In fact, in view of the stampede that happened before Mauni Amavasya, Yogi Adityanath himself is keeping an eye on every arrangement of the Maha Kumbh.. and is taking action in case of any problem,

It is reported that Yogi Adityanath has reprimanded two senior officials of Prayagraj zone. It is reported that Yogi Adityanath has told these two officials that the responsibility of the entire Prayagraj was on you people but whether it is the day of stampede or the severe traffic chaos on normal days, you people have acted irresponsibly.

It is reported that Yogi Adityanath has also said that the officers were absent from the spot during the main bath, in view of which action of suspension against many officers is necessary.

It is reported that before the Amrit Snan of Maghi Purnima, CM Yogi Adityanath called a meeting of senior officers in Lucknow. From the Chief Secretary to the DGP, everyone attended the meeting. Officers related to the fair joined this meeting through video conference. Yogi Adityanath has also sent 28 PCS officers of UP on special duty for Maha Kumbh with immediate effect. These officers will stay in Prayagraj till February 17.