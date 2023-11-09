Headlines

Israel-Hamas conflict: India calls for 'immediate and unconditional' release of hostages

This singer performed at night clubs, was thrown out of classes, Shashi Kapoor changed her life, became Bollywood queen

SA vs AFG ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

SA vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Afghanistan Match 42

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

7 foods to eat while detoxing

10 plants to buy on dhanteras

Players with most ODI runs after 250 innings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

As 12th Fail earns Rs 25 crore, Vikrant Massey thanks real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma: 'I will always be...'

This actress’ first 8 films flopped miserably, was rejected by Doordarshan, later took higher fees than SRK and Salman

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Uncovering mafia of ‘fake’ Diwali sweets that can poison your family

In a recent sting operation by Zee News, here is all you need to know about the mafia of Diwali sweets and poisonous mawa that can cost your family their health.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 10:54 PM IST

The tradition of eating and feeding something sweet during the festive season has been there in our country for years. You will also have a craving to eat different types of sweets during festivals. There is a practice of making different sweets in most Indian homes. Those who do not make sweets in their homes, bring sweets from the market.

But this tradition has been poisoned for the past several years. We have also been raising this issue in DNA. We have shown many times how rampant adulteration is done in the sweets found in the markets. There is no guarantee that every dessert available in the market will be pure.

Most sweets require milk products to make them. Especially in making sweets, mawa made from milk is used. Imagine if you have brought fake mawa to your house, then no matter how much pure dessert you try to make from it, it will remain poisonous.

Inflation is a factor in the demand-supply game. But in the game of demand and supply in the festive season, adulteration has become a big fear. In a recent sting operation conducted by Zee, it was discovered that markets are selling three different types of mawa to meet the demand of the market.

The pure formula for making mawa is milk. But during the festival season, when the demand for sweets increases, more than vanaspati ghee, milk powder is added to making mawa. Markets are using 50 percent milk and 50 percent powder to make mawa to meet the rising demand, reducing the quality of the sweets.

Low-quality milk powder is used to mix and make mawa of lower quality, in order to produce quintals of the product. This mixture of low-quality milk powder is extremely harmful to your health and can prove to be poison if ingested in large quantities.

