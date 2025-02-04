Just before voting in Delhi, there was a lot of uproar late at night at the Kalkaji seat which became a new arena of politics.

The stage is set for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Delhi, which will take place on February 5. AAP is eyeing a third straight term, while the BJP and the Congress are looking at a resurgence. But has the wind changed a night before voting in Delhi? Has the issue of the Delhi elections changed overnight?

Three factors that can change the entire voting of Delhi are -- violence, infiltration and Muslims. The first issue behind the change in the mood of voters is being told to be the noise of violence in Delhi. Just before voting in Delhi, there was a lot of uproar late at night at the Kalkaji seat which became a new arena of politics. This political high-voltage drama continued throughout the night. Aam Aadmi Party posted back to back on social media and accused BJP.

Last night, Atishi herself entered the fray with her supporters and demanded action against this from the Election Commission as well as the Delhi Police. AAP alleged that BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri's son intruded into the Kalkaji Assembly constituency and threatened voters. They were also accused of intimidating voters in JJ Camp.

Ramesh Bidhuri, on the other hand, denied all the allegations and said that Atishi was threatening BJP workers. Now, security forces have been deployed at every nook and corner of Delhi. This is the first time in Delhi elections that there is so much tension before voting. There is so much tension before voting and this is the reason why this issue can dominate the voting.

JNU released a report on infiltrators in the Delhi elections, in which it is written -- Illegal immigrants have increased in India since 2017, especially in Delhi. These infiltrators have even made fake voter cards in Delhi.

After violence and infiltration, the third issue that changed the mood of the public just before voting in Delhi is Muslims. Every eighth voter in Delhi is Muslim and Muslim voters have the power to decide victory or defeat in about 10 seats. AAP, Congress and Asaduddin Owaisi left no stone unturned to woo these voters.