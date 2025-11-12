DNA TV Show: The 'Turkey' connection to Delhi's Red Fort blast

This revelation suggests that the scope of this terrorist network was not limited to Kashmir or Faridabad; the conspiracy for the Delhi blasts was also hatched outside India.

A modus operandi similar to that of Pulwama and a terrorist intent similar to that of Pahalgam. Numerous secrets related to this 'White Gown' terrorist network are gradually being revealed, and one of these revelations involves the so-called Caliph of the Islamic world, Turkey, a friendly country of Pakistan.

According to Zee News, Umar and his accomplice Muzammil, involved in the Delhi blast, travelled to Turkey this year. The duo met their terror handler, the person who was training them to carry out the blasts. It is also known that this handler arranged for Umar and Muzammil's stay in Turkey. This revelation suggests that the scope of this terrorist network was not limited to Kashmir or Faridabad; rather, the conspiracy for the Delhi blasts was hatched outside India.

So far, the investigation into the blasts has pointed the finger of suspicion towards Masood Azhar's female terror group, Jaish-ul-Mominat. Accused terrorist Shaheen Shahid is reported to have been appointed the chief of this terrorist group in India. Now, revelations have emerged regarding Umar and Muzammil's visit to Turkey. Connecting all these threads suggests that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was behind this attack. A major reason for this belief is the history of Masood Azhar's terrorists in Turkey.

Jaish-e-Mohammed's first activity in Turkey was observed in 2022. At the time, terrorists associated with Jaish visited Turkey, where they met with Hamas terrorists. Hamas already had funding centers in Turkey. JeM terrorists went to Turkey to gather information about this terror funding network. Regarding this meeting, Indian agencies had also claimed that to avoid pressure from international agencies like FATF, Pakistan had planned to send some terrorists to Turkey and then to Europe via Turkey.

In a major move today, agencies have identified two more female doctors in the Delhi bombings investigation. It is suspected that these two doctors were involved in raising funds for the 'White Gown' terror network. Surprisingly, Turkiye's name is also being linked to this funding.

The investigation so far has revealed that these two doctors received money through digital wallets, or UPI. One source of funding has been traced to Istanbul in Turkiye, and the other to Doha in the UAE. This means that everything from meetings with handlers to funding the terrorist network is linked to Turkiye. In recent times, Turkiye's inclination towards Pakistan, a terrorist sponsor, has also increased. The assistance Pakistan received from Turkey during Operation Sindoor also proves that terrorism is part of Turkey's DNA.