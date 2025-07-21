DNA TV Show: SC questions ED, rejects its plea against Karnataka CM’s wife in MUDA case

The entire Opposition will be happy with the comment made by the top court on ED.

The Supreme Court on Monday made harsh remarks on the investigation agency ED. The Chief Justice of India BR Gavai had to say in the open court, "Do not force us to say anything, otherwise we will make very harsh comments." The case related to Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) came up for hearing in front of the Chief Justice's bench. In this case related to plot allotment, ED had issued summons to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvati, but the Karnataka High Court rejected this. After which, ED went to the Supreme Court to challenge this decision.

The Supreme Court questioned the attitude of ED. The CJI said, “Mr Raju (Additional Solicitor General S V Raju for the ED), please don’t compel us to open our mouths. Otherwise, we will be forced to make some harsh comments about the ED. Unfortunately, I have some experience in Maharashtra. Don’t perpetuate this violence across the country. Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used?”

Acting on ED's appeal, the bench held, “We do not find any error in the reasoning adopted in the approach of the learned single judge (of the high court)....we dismiss it."

This comment would have definitely hurt the ED. The entire Opposition will be happy with the comment made by the top court on ED. Recently, when ED questioned Robert Vadra, Congress alleged that the central government has given ED a target every month to take action against Congress leaders. However, after these allegations, ED has also arrested the son of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Money laundering cases are going on against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. All these leaders allege that ED is targeting only opposition leaders. Whereas in cases related to the leaders of BJP or its allies, all the enthusiasm of ED cools down.

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjun Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others were named in the FIR registered by Lokayukta Police establishment, located in Mysuru on September 27, 2024, following the order of the special court dealing with cases of MPs/MLAs. On September 30, last year, the ED filed an enforcement case information report to book the CM and others taking cognisance of the Lokayukta FIR. Lokayukta Police, however, gave a clean-chit to Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, and two other accused in connection with the case in June.