DNA TV Show: Supply shortage or rise in demand? Know the real reason behind onion price hike

Around March or April of this year, the farmers were devasted by a huge drop in the price of Onions in the market. There were many videos of farmers with only a Rs 2 check in hand that went viral on social media. A farmer got Rs 495 after selling 472 kg of onion in the Rajkot market of Gujarat. Whereas Rs 590 were spent on bringing the onions to the market.

From that dip, now the situation stands at a sudden and huge hike in the onion prices. The onion prices have gone from Rs 5-10 per kg six months ago to Rs 70, 80, 90 and even Rs 100 per kg. Experts are saying that the price of onion can reach Rs 150 per kg in November.

Let us try to understand the core reason behind the fluctuating rate of onions in the market. The primary reason for the increase in onion prices is due to high demand and low supply of onion in the markets. Secondly, onion prices have increased two to three times in the last four to five days.

Sate-wise list of onion prices

The average wholesale price of onion in Delhi on October 23 was Rs 40 per kg. Which has increased almost two times on 30th October i.e. today to Rs 78 per kg.

Similarly, in Maharashtra, the onion which was being sold at an average of Rs 36 per kg on October 23, is now being sold at Rs 49.40 per kg.

In Madhya Pradesh, on October 23, one kg onion was being sold for around Rs 32.. which is now being sold for Rs 48.

In Bihar, onion which was being sold at Rs 32 per kg a week ago is now being sold at Rs 47 per kg.

In Rajasthan, onion which was priced at Rs 25 per kg on October 23 has now become Rs 32 per kg.

In Uttar Pradesh, onion price has increased from Rs 33 on October 23 to now around Rs 48.

Similarly, in Punjab, the onion which was being sold at Rs 38 per kg on October 23, is now being sold at around Rs 54 per kg.



This indicates that within a week, onion prices have skyrocketed and increased by two times. These are the rates of the mandis, in retail onion prices have increased two to three times and that too in just a week. According to Market Experts, onion prices will first hit a hundred and then reach Rs 150 per kg in November.

Now, you might think that the sole reason for this price hike is the increased demand and shortage of supply, but, there is another reason for it. Actually, to earn greater profit, the farmers sell their onions to international markets resulting in this excessive price hike in spite of producing onions in the country throughout the year.

When onion prices started increasing in August, the central government imposed an export tax of up to 40 per cent to stop the export of onions. Before this, there was no export tax on onion. But this step of the government does not seem to be of any benefit.