Headlines

BB17: Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar almost get into physical fight over Isha, netizens call them ‘saste Sid-Asim'

DNA TV Show: Supply shortage or rise in demand? Know the real reason behind onion price hike

What are romance scams, and how to protect yourself?

AFG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Shahidi, Omarzai lead Afghanistan to seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla to be closing night film at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BB17: Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar almost get into physical fight over Isha, netizens call them ‘saste Sid-Asim'

DNA TV Show: Supply shortage or rise in demand? Know the real reason behind onion price hike

What are romance scams, and how to protect yourself?

9 inspirational quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Before Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi, Indian actors who tied the knot in Italy

Health benefits of water chestnuts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

BB17: Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar almost get into physical fight over Isha, netizens call them ‘saste Sid-Asim'

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla to be closing night film at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Harrdy Sandhu recalls being harassed by female fan during live event: ‘She licked my…’

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Supply shortage or rise in demand? Know the real reason behind onion price hike

Around March or April of this year, the farmers were devasted by a huge drop in the price of Onions in the market.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Around March or April of this year, the farmers were devasted by a huge drop in the price of Onions in the market. There were many videos of farmers with only a Rs 2 check in hand that went viral on social media. A farmer got Rs 495 after selling 472 kg of onion in the Rajkot market of Gujarat. Whereas Rs 590 were spent on bringing the onions to the market.

From that dip, now the situation stands at a sudden and huge hike in the onion prices. The onion prices have gone from Rs 5-10 per kg six months ago to Rs 70, 80, 90 and even Rs 100 per kg. Experts are saying that the price of onion can reach Rs 150 per kg in November.

Let us try to understand the core reason behind the fluctuating rate of onions in the market.  The primary reason for the increase in onion prices is due to high demand and low supply of onion in the markets. Secondly, onion prices have increased two to three times in the last four to five days.

Sate-wise list of onion prices

  • The average wholesale price of onion in Delhi on October 23 was Rs 40 per kg. Which has increased almost two times on 30th October i.e. today to Rs 78 per kg.
  • Similarly, in Maharashtra, the onion which was being sold at an average of Rs 36 per kg on October 23, is now being sold at Rs 49.40 per kg.
  • In Madhya Pradesh, on October 23, one kg onion was being sold for around Rs 32.. which is now being sold for Rs 48.
  • In Bihar, onion which was being sold at Rs 32 per kg a week ago is now being sold at Rs 47 per kg.
  • In Rajasthan, onion which was priced at Rs 25 per kg on October 23 has now become Rs 32 per kg.
  • In Uttar Pradesh, onion price has increased from Rs 33 on October 23 to now around Rs 48.
  • Similarly, in Punjab, the onion which was being sold at Rs 38 per kg on October 23, is now being sold at around Rs 54 per kg.


This indicates that within a week, onion prices have skyrocketed and increased by two times. These are the rates of the mandis, in retail onion prices have increased two to three times and that too in just a week. According to Market Experts, onion prices will first hit a hundred and then reach Rs 150 per kg in November.

Now, you might think that the sole reason for this price hike is the increased demand and shortage of supply, but, there is another reason for it. Actually, to earn greater profit, the farmers sell their onions to international markets resulting in this excessive price hike in spite of producing onions in the country throughout the year. 

When onion prices started increasing in August, the central government imposed an export tax of up to 40 per cent to stop the export of onions. Before this, there was no export tax on onion. But this step of the government does not seem to be of any benefit.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani owns largest orchard of mangoes in Asia, it was developed to control Reliance's...

Israel-Hamas war: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi says this on India's abstention on UN resolution

Tejas box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film shows no growth, collects Rs 1.25 crore

Isha Ambani led Rs 8.4 lakh crore firm launches new affordable fashion brand, aims to take on Tata-backed Zudio, Urbanic

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra's warning on India's Ashwin choice

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE