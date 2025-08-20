DNA TV Show: Sudershan Reddy vs CP Radhakrishnan, a battle for Vice President or the South?

Both CP Radhakrishnan and Justice Sudarshan Reddy belong to South India. While Radhakrishnan comes from Tamil Nadu, Reddy belongs to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The opposition INDIA alliance has formally announced the name of its candidate in the Vice Presidential election. The INDIA alliance has decided to field former Supreme Court judge Justice Balakrishna Sudarshan Reddy against NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan. Justice Sudarshan Reddy will file his nomination for the Vice Presidential election on August 21.

Who is B Sudarshan Reddy?

Originally from Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, B Sudarshan Reddy became a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 1993 - In 2005, Justice Sudarshan Reddy became the Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court - In 2007, he was appointed a Supreme Court judge - In 2011, Justice Sudarshan Reddy retired from the Supreme Court - In March 2013, Sudarshan Reddy was made the first Lokayukta of Goa, but in October of the same year, he resigned from the post of Lokayukta due to personal reasons.

Recently, the Revanth Reddy government of Telangana made him the head of the committee formed to study the caste census. INDIA Alliance claims that the Vice Presidential election is an ideological struggle and Justice Sudarshan Reddy is the most suitable candidate for it.

Radhakrishnan to file nomination for Vice Presidential election on Aug 20

In the NDA parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, PM Modi introduced NDA's Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan and called him a grassroots leader of the OBC community. He also said that Radhakrishnan does not play in politics. Radhakrishnan will file his nomination for the Vice Presidential election on Wednesday, during which NDA will also show its strength.

Battle for South?

Both CP Radhakrishnan and Justice Sudarshan Reddy belong to South India. While Radhakrishnan comes from Tamil Nadu, Reddy belongs to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. That is, the Vice Presidential election is also a battle between two states of the South and due to this, many parties are confused. The biggest dilemma is faced by Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party because the NDA's candidate Radhakrishnan is from Tamil Nadu.

Due to Tamil politics, there is pressure on Stalin to support Radhakrishnan, but due to being in the INDIA alliance and Radhakrishnan's connection with RSS, he cannot do so. In such a situation, DMK's opposition party, AIADMK, will definitely make it an issue. Elections are also to be held in Tamil Nadu next year.