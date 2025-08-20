DNA TV Show: Sudershan Reddy vs CP Radhakrishnan, a battle for Vice President or the South?
War 2 box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film STRUGGLES to cross even Rs 200 crore, on Tuesday YRF Spy Universe flop earn only...
Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Pawan Kalyan's mega flop period drama will drop for streaming, here's when and where you can watch
Mumbai school holiday: Will schools and colleges remain closed on August 20 due to heavy rain? Check here
CP Radhakrishnan vs B Sudershan Reddy: Who are the Vice Presidential candidates of NDA and INDIA bloc?
Viral Video: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s old dance video goes viral, wearing latex pants, heels, netizens call him...
Keshav Maharaj sets records with ODI fifer vs Australia to become first-ever spinner to...
Parag Tyagi fulfills late wife Shefali Jariwala's incomplete dream, promises to help...: 'Keep praying and..
NCERT releases special module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3 to 12; check details
Natasa Stankovic to Dhanashree Verma: Meet famous cricketers' ex-wives; know what they are doing now
ANALYSIS
Both CP Radhakrishnan and Justice Sudarshan Reddy belong to South India. While Radhakrishnan comes from Tamil Nadu, Reddy belongs to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
The opposition INDIA alliance has formally announced the name of its candidate in the Vice Presidential election. The INDIA alliance has decided to field former Supreme Court judge Justice Balakrishna Sudarshan Reddy against NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan. Justice Sudarshan Reddy will file his nomination for the Vice Presidential election on August 21.
Originally from Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, B Sudarshan Reddy became a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 1993 - In 2005, Justice Sudarshan Reddy became the Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court - In 2007, he was appointed a Supreme Court judge - In 2011, Justice Sudarshan Reddy retired from the Supreme Court - In March 2013, Sudarshan Reddy was made the first Lokayukta of Goa, but in October of the same year, he resigned from the post of Lokayukta due to personal reasons.
Recently, the Revanth Reddy government of Telangana made him the head of the committee formed to study the caste census. INDIA Alliance claims that the Vice Presidential election is an ideological struggle and Justice Sudarshan Reddy is the most suitable candidate for it.
In the NDA parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, PM Modi introduced NDA's Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan and called him a grassroots leader of the OBC community. He also said that Radhakrishnan does not play in politics. Radhakrishnan will file his nomination for the Vice Presidential election on Wednesday, during which NDA will also show its strength.
Both CP Radhakrishnan and Justice Sudarshan Reddy belong to South India. While Radhakrishnan comes from Tamil Nadu, Reddy belongs to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. That is, the Vice Presidential election is also a battle between two states of the South and due to this, many parties are confused. The biggest dilemma is faced by Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party because the NDA's candidate Radhakrishnan is from Tamil Nadu.
Due to Tamil politics, there is pressure on Stalin to support Radhakrishnan, but due to being in the INDIA alliance and Radhakrishnan's connection with RSS, he cannot do so. In such a situation, DMK's opposition party, AIADMK, will definitely make it an issue. Elections are also to be held in Tamil Nadu next year.