DNA TV Show: Stubble burning season returns, Delhi-NCR set to choke from air pollution

The season of stubble burning has started in India, due to which Delhi NCR is again suffocating. As soon as stubble is burnt in the states around Delhi, its direct effect is visible in the national capital which becomes a gas chamber. People start going out wearing masks while one state government blames another over the issue as we have been seeing for many years.

Burning of stubble is such a big problem that the government has banned it. Despite this, stubble burning is still being done indiscriminately, especially in Haryana. The state boasts that incidents of stubble burning have reduced. The Indian Agriculture Research Institute has released some figures regarding stubble burning.

According to this data, a total of 2974 incidents of stubble burning have taken place in India from September 15 to October 18 this year. Whereas last year i.e. in 2022, there were 2867 incidents of stubble burning from 15 September to 18 October. This means that there have been more incidents of stubble burning this year.

Till now, Punjab was infamous for burning stubble. But now the neighbouring state of Haryana is at the forefront of this problem. Last year, there were 2198 incidents of stubble burning in Punjab from 15 September to 18 October, which have reduced to 1407 from 15 September to 18 October this year.

In Haryana, there were 464 incidents of stubble burning from 15 September to 18 October in 2022. But this year, from September 15 to October 18, this number has increased by 20 percent to 554.

In 2021, there were 21 cases of stubble burning from 15 September to 4 October. In 2022, there were 24 cases in the same time duration whereas in 2023, this figure increased to 166. The speed of burning of stubble in Haryana is 8 times more than in the last 2 years.