Headlines

Nakuul Mehta reacts to video of cop not allowing Pak fan to shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' at Pak vs Aus World Cup match

DNA TV Show: Stubble burning season returns, Delhi-NCR set to choke from air pollution

World Cup 2023: Australia's dominance shines in commanding 62-run victory over Pakistan

ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa Match 20

ENG vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa Match 20

ENG vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot drops big hint amid wait for Congress’ candidate list

8 foods that help prevent hair fall

Highest partnership between opening batters in ODI World Cup history

10 must-watch Indian web series with strong female characters to watch this Navratri

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Anil Kapoor 'disappears' from Instagram, Boney Kapoor explains if this is related to Mr India 2: 'He did mention...'

Nivedita Bhattacharya reacts to The Vaccine War's failure, says audience considered film to be politically influenced

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Stubble burning season returns, Delhi-NCR set to choke from air pollution

Burning of stubble is such a big problem that the government has banned it. Despite this, stubble burning is still being done indiscriminately, especially in Haryana.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The season of stubble burning has started in India, due to which Delhi NCR is again suffocating. As soon as stubble is burnt in the states around Delhi, its direct effect is visible in the national capital which becomes a gas chamber. People start going out wearing masks while one state government blames another over the issue as we have been seeing for many years.

Burning of stubble is such a big problem that the government has banned it. Despite this, stubble burning is still being done indiscriminately, especially in Haryana. The state boasts that incidents of stubble burning have reduced. The Indian Agriculture Research Institute has released some figures regarding stubble burning. 

According to this data, a total of 2974 incidents of stubble burning have taken place in India from September 15 to October 18 this year. Whereas last year i.e. in 2022, there were 2867 incidents of stubble burning from 15 September to 18 October. This means that there have been more incidents of stubble burning this year. 

Till now, Punjab was infamous for burning stubble. But now the neighbouring state of Haryana is at the forefront of this problem. Last year, there were 2198 incidents of stubble burning in Punjab from 15 September to 18 October, which have reduced to 1407 from 15 September to 18 October this year. 

In Haryana, there were 464 incidents of stubble burning from 15 September to 18 October in 2022. But this year, from September 15 to October 18, this number has increased by 20 percent to 554. 

In 2021, there were 21 cases of stubble burning from 15 September to 4 October. In 2022, there were 24 cases in the same time duration whereas in 2023, this figure increased to 166. The speed of burning of stubble in Haryana is 8 times more than in the last 2 years.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

5 ways to cope with depression during holiday season

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

Tata to mirror Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail strategy? May add over Rs 8300 crore in…

Anil Kapoor 'disappears' from Instagram, Boney Kapoor explains if this is related to Mr India 2: 'He did mention...'

Meet Indian who won UAE's jackpot, will get Rs 5.6 lakh per month for 25 years

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE