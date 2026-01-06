FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: South Africa to host joint naval exercise with BRICS-Plus group amid US-Venezuela tensions

China, Russia, South Africa, Indonesia, and Ethiopia, along with Iran, are participating in this naval exercise.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 11:44 PM IST

DNA TV Show: South Africa to host joint naval exercise with BRICS-Plus group amid US-Venezuela tensions
    Exactly 72 hours from now, the world is about to witness the spark of a new world war. Russia and China have deployed their weapons in support of Iran. Who will be the two opposing sides in World War III, and which side will have the upper hand? US President Donald Trump had said that after Venezuela, it would be the turn of the Caliphate, meaning Iran. How is the world being mobilised in one part of the globe because of this very Iran?

    On January 9, the anti-American bloc is going to begin a major naval exercise in South Africa. China, Russia, South Africa, Indonesia, and Ethiopia, along with Iran, are participating in this naval exercise. In other words, all the countries participating in this war exercise are part of the BRICS alliance. All the countries have sent their ships for this military exercise, which will last from January 9 to 16, but Iran has sent two fleets of its navy.

    Iran has made it clear by deploying two large fleets that it is taking Trump's warning seriously and is also making military preparations to counter it. However, what is attracting more attention than the size of this military exercise is its motto.

    The motto of this military exercise, which is taking place in South Africa, is "An injury to one is an injury to all." This phrase means that any harm inflicted on one allied country will be considered an injury to the entire group. In essence, this is a message to Trump that just as the US and European countries have formed the NATO military alliance, anti-Western countries can also establish their own military alliance along similar lines.

    Although BRICS has always described itself as a political and economic bloc, recent meetings have seen a growing emphasis on strategic cooperation among its members. BRICS members have increased the number of joint military exercises. The exercise taking place in South Africa is part of this trend. In addition, BRICS members participate in a multilateral military drill in Russia called ZAPAD. Members like India and Russia also conduct some bilateral military exercises.

    This shift in the strategic behaviour of BRICS members has led to speculation that BRICS could form a military alliance similar to NATO to counter growing American dominance in the world. If such an alliance were to form, how powerful would it be?

    Just three BRICS members—Russia, China, and Iran—together possess 50 per cent of the world's missile power. Russia and China alone have 6,000 nuclear weapons, while the NATO alliance has approximately 4,300. In terms of troop numbers, even without India, BRICS members command 26 per cent of the world's soldiers. By comparison, NATO's figure is approximately 13 per cent—half that of the BRICS members. Regarding air power, the BRICS alliance possesses 26 per cent of the world's fighter jets, while NATO has approximately 30 per cent.

