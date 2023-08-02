Headlines

Wordle 775 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3

DNA TV Show: Honey from big brand safe to consume? Lab test reveals shocking results

Meet the engineer-turned-banker who heads Rs 1,00,000 crore company

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Wordle 775 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

AI imagines DC superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

10 home remedies to relieve constipation

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Nuh Violence: Unrest grips Nuh, Gurugram, WFH mandates for employees. Top 10 points

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Honey from big brand safe to consume? Lab test reveals shocking results

The majority of people think that honey from a reputable company won't be adulterated. Zee News conducted thorough research and on-ground reporting to verify its reality.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Consuming honey keeps the body's energy levels stable. Even regularly consuming honey lowers the risk of developing illnesses like cancer. Honey is utilised in Ayurvedic medications because of this. As an alternative to sugar, honey in tea and coffee is popular among diabetic patients. Even in Indian families, a new baby is first given a drop of honey to lick in their Annaprasan.

But in this age of adulteration, we'll show you how poison is being offered to you under the guise of nectar-like honey. The majority of people think that if the honey comes from a reputable company, there won't be any adulteration in it. Zee News has spent months conducting research and on-the-ground reporting to verify its reality. The findings of a lab test conducted by Zee News on numerous popular national brands of honey are concerning.

From the market, two samples of the most popular honey in the nation were collected. One of those samples belonged to Dabur, the most well-known brand. These samples were sent to the lab without their brand-specific packaging and without labels, so it is unknown which brand of honey they are.

The samples were sent to the most trustworthy testing facility, National Dairy Development Board's Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food, which is situated in Anand, Gujarat. The lab-tested honey samples had to pass each of the 40 tests needed to sell honey in India.

Three samples of honey from two different brands were sent to be tested. And one particular parameter caused both samples to fail. Both companies' honey contained more of a specific compound than was allowed, more than twice the allowed amount.

The amount of HMF identified in the sample of honey from Dabur was 176.57 mg. This quantity should never exceed 80 mg in accordance with the established standards. HMF was found to be present in the second Dabur sample in an amount of 97.250 mg. A sample from a different brand, Shree Ji Honey, also failed the test because it contained 135.16 mg of HMF.

What is HMF?

An organic substance called HMF can be found in some sweets. Pure and fresh honey typically contains up to 15 mg of HMF per kg. In addition to honey, HMF is present in the majority of breads, bakery goods, and dairy products. International guidelines state that there shouldn't be more than 40 mg of HMF per kg of honey. This quantity should be less than 80 mg per kg for honey produced in hot climates.

READ | DNA Special: Is climate change turning blue oceans into green?

When does the HMF content rise?

According to the National Centre For Bio-Technology Information in America, honey contains more HMF when:

  • Honey has been overheated during processing
  • Honey ought to be more moist.
  • Honey storage is not done correctly.
  • Honey has been tampered with to add sugar, like sugar syrup.
  • A metal container has been used to store honey.

How harmful is it?

Additionally, this adulteration may be fatal. because honey contains high levels of HMF, which can also cause cancer. Numerous studies have revealed that humans can only absorb 30 to 150 mg of HMF daily. However, consuming more HMF each day than this can result in cancer.

HMF has the potential to seriously harm organs, particularly the kidneys, liver, and intestines. Neo-Plasticity may result from HMF. In other words, it has the ability to change normal body cells into tumour cells. An excessive amount of HMF can change your genetic makeup by causing gene mutations.

The Centre For Science And Environment, or CSE, an NGO, made a significant disclosure about the branded honey sold in India in December 2020. According to CSE, sugar syrup was discovered to be adulterated in honey sold by 13 of India's top brands, including Dabur. CSE researchers chose 13 brands that sell processed honey in India to test for purity. In this study, it was discovered that sugar syrup had been added to 77% of the samples.

According to a CSE study, honey samples from popular brands like Dabur, Patanjali, Baidyanath, Zandu, and Hitkari did not pass the test. In Germany's Bruker Biospin Lab, CSE had an advanced test performed on these samples, and adulteration in branded goods was discovered. But three years ago, CSE found that honey had been adulterated. Dabur steadfastly refused to acknowledge any adulteration of its honey even at that time.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for several states including, UP, Bihar today; full list here

Save big on Samsung smartwatches: Buy Galaxy Watch4 and save up to Rs 17,000

Ratan Tata to be honoured with first of its kind award, here’s why

Haryana: Fresh violence in Gurugram Sector 70, tensions run high after Nuh communal clashes; 5 dead

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE