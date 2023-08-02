DNA TV Show: Honey from big brand safe to consume? Lab test reveals shocking results

The majority of people think that honey from a reputable company won't be adulterated. Zee News conducted thorough research and on-ground reporting to verify its reality.

Consuming honey keeps the body's energy levels stable. Even regularly consuming honey lowers the risk of developing illnesses like cancer. Honey is utilised in Ayurvedic medications because of this. As an alternative to sugar, honey in tea and coffee is popular among diabetic patients. Even in Indian families, a new baby is first given a drop of honey to lick in their Annaprasan.

But in this age of adulteration, we'll show you how poison is being offered to you under the guise of nectar-like honey. The majority of people think that if the honey comes from a reputable company, there won't be any adulteration in it. Zee News has spent months conducting research and on-the-ground reporting to verify its reality. The findings of a lab test conducted by Zee News on numerous popular national brands of honey are concerning.

From the market, two samples of the most popular honey in the nation were collected. One of those samples belonged to Dabur, the most well-known brand. These samples were sent to the lab without their brand-specific packaging and without labels, so it is unknown which brand of honey they are.

The samples were sent to the most trustworthy testing facility, National Dairy Development Board's Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food, which is situated in Anand, Gujarat. The lab-tested honey samples had to pass each of the 40 tests needed to sell honey in India.

Three samples of honey from two different brands were sent to be tested. And one particular parameter caused both samples to fail. Both companies' honey contained more of a specific compound than was allowed, more than twice the allowed amount.

The amount of HMF identified in the sample of honey from Dabur was 176.57 mg. This quantity should never exceed 80 mg in accordance with the established standards. HMF was found to be present in the second Dabur sample in an amount of 97.250 mg. A sample from a different brand, Shree Ji Honey, also failed the test because it contained 135.16 mg of HMF.

What is HMF?

An organic substance called HMF can be found in some sweets. Pure and fresh honey typically contains up to 15 mg of HMF per kg. In addition to honey, HMF is present in the majority of breads, bakery goods, and dairy products. International guidelines state that there shouldn't be more than 40 mg of HMF per kg of honey. This quantity should be less than 80 mg per kg for honey produced in hot climates.

READ | DNA Special: Is climate change turning blue oceans into green?

When does the HMF content rise?

According to the National Centre For Bio-Technology Information in America, honey contains more HMF when:

Honey has been overheated during processing

Honey ought to be more moist.

Honey storage is not done correctly.

Honey has been tampered with to add sugar, like sugar syrup.

A metal container has been used to store honey.

How harmful is it?

Additionally, this adulteration may be fatal. because honey contains high levels of HMF, which can also cause cancer. Numerous studies have revealed that humans can only absorb 30 to 150 mg of HMF daily. However, consuming more HMF each day than this can result in cancer.

HMF has the potential to seriously harm organs, particularly the kidneys, liver, and intestines. Neo-Plasticity may result from HMF. In other words, it has the ability to change normal body cells into tumour cells. An excessive amount of HMF can change your genetic makeup by causing gene mutations.

The Centre For Science And Environment, or CSE, an NGO, made a significant disclosure about the branded honey sold in India in December 2020. According to CSE, sugar syrup was discovered to be adulterated in honey sold by 13 of India's top brands, including Dabur. CSE researchers chose 13 brands that sell processed honey in India to test for purity. In this study, it was discovered that sugar syrup had been added to 77% of the samples.

According to a CSE study, honey samples from popular brands like Dabur, Patanjali, Baidyanath, Zandu, and Hitkari did not pass the test. In Germany's Bruker Biospin Lab, CSE had an advanced test performed on these samples, and adulteration in branded goods was discovered. But three years ago, CSE found that honey had been adulterated. Dabur steadfastly refused to acknowledge any adulteration of its honey even at that time.