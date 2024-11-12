Shiv Sena (UBT) posted a video of the poll authorities' act on its X handle.

Different types of politics are going on in the Maharashtra elections. The uproar over the search of Uddhav Thackeray's helicopter in Yavatmal on Monday has not ended and for the second time in two days, election officials searched Uddhav Thackeray's helicopter on Tuesday.

He arrived in the Latur district of Maharashtra to campaign for the November 20 Assembly polls when his helicopter was checked. At both places, Thackeray first inquired with the team conducting the check and then got the helicopter checked. With the checking of his helicopter twice in two days, helicopter politics has gained momentum in the Maharashtra elections.

Thackeray could not stop the Election Commission team from checking, so he fired a 'helicopter' shot during the search. He asked the officials whether they had ever checked the helicopters of Modi, Shah, Shinde. The Shiv Sena (UBT) posted a video of poll authorities' act on its X handle. In the video, Thackeray is heard asking the election officials their names and their posting while they are checking his bags.

Thackeray later said, "I am not angry with you, but the same law should be applied to Narendra Modi when he is coming for election campaign...We should live and die for Maharashtra and not do the jobs for other states."