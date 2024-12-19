In this encounter, a big commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Farooq Nally, has also been killed.

Security forces have achieved a big success in Jammu and Kashmir. In Kulgam, the security forces neutralised five terrorists in a joint operation. This encounter took place in the Qadar village of Kulgam. This was the first time since 2016 that such a large number of terrorists were killed in a single encounter.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, all these terrorists were associated with Hizbul Mujahideen. In this encounter, a big commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Farooq Nally, has also been killed. Farooq Ahmed Bhat alias Farooq Nally was a category A terrorist and was involved in terrorist activities in the valley for the last nine years.

Farooq Nally was called an IED expert in terrorist circles and he was trying to reorganise Hizbul Mujahideen. Nally's death proves that now Hizbul Mujahideen will never be able to raise its head again in the valley. But the most special thing about this encounter was the operational timing -- five terrorists were killed within just 7 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had received information from its sources about the hiding of terrorists and as soon as the information was received, police, National Rifles and CRPF troops set out to surround the area.

The presence of five terrorists in one place and a senior commander among them shows that this group of Hizbul was planning to carry out a major incident, but before the terrorists could do anything, they were buried in the grave.