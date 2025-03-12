Police are doing flag marches and identifying mischievous and anti-social elements.

Action is going on in many parts of the country, including in Sambhal, ahead of Holi and Ramzan, in which the police have maintained strict vigil in sensitive areas of the capital Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Police are doing flag marches and identifying mischievous and anti-social elements.

Police on Wednesday did a flag march in many areas of Delhi. At the same time, the police are fully prepared in UP's capital Lucknow and Bihar's Jehanabad. Soldiers are deployed at every nook and corner in sensitive areas of Unnao, Moradabad and Gorakhpur. The administration has not shown any laxity especially in Muslim-dominated and mosque areas. UP Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) teams are continuously patrolling. Most of the areas of UP are being considered sensitive on the occasion of Holi and Friday.

Meanwhile, in view of the upcoming Holi festival, the Uttar Pradesh Police has intensified security measures, activating district intelligence networks and directing all personnel to remain vigilant. Bomb detection squads and sniffer dog teams will conduct checks at crowded places, markets, and key establishments. Firefighting arrangements will also be reviewed.