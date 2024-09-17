DNA TV Show: SC halts bulldozer justice, orders no demolitions without its permission

The court made it clear that action can be taken against encroachment on public roads, footpaths and railway lines.

The Supreme Court has put a brake on the bulldozer till October 1. But along with this, the court has said many things. The bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Vishwanath said during the hearing that no demolition should take place without the permission of the court till the next date. On this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the central government replied that an impression is being created.

The Supreme Court made it clear that external noise does not affect the court. Tushar Mehta said in his argument that the petitioners are saying that demolition action is being taken for a particular religion. The court said: "Right now our aim is to organize the demolition action."

On this, Mehta argued that those against whom action has been taken did not even come to the court. They know that the construction is illegal. Tushar Mehta also argued that there is a case in MP where 70 shops were demolished, out of which 50 shops belonged to Hindus.

During the hearing today, the court made it clear that action can be taken against encroachment on public roads, footpaths and railway lines. But apart from this, permission will be required from the court in any other case. After the Supreme Court hearing on the bulldozer action, there was a lot of politics across the country. On one hand, while the opposition is elated after the hearing in the Supreme Court, the BJP is questioning the intentions of the opposition.

Now the question is how will this happen? How will it be decided on which illegal encroachment the bulldozer should be run and on which not? The top court was hearing the petitions filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and others seeking directions to various state governments to ensure no further demolition of properties of those accused in cases of rioting and violence takes place.