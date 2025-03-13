Abir-gulal was thrown in abundance. Bhajans were sung and people were seen dancing and singing happily.

Uttar Pradesh, which has a Muslim population of about 20 percent, is wrapped in a blanket of tension due to Friday prayers and Holi being celebrated together. The center point of this tension is Sambhal, where 78 per cent of the population is Muslim. Holi was played in the Kartikeya temple of Sambhal after 46 years.

In 1978, there was a Jan Sangh government in UP. Ramnaresh Yadav was the Chief Minister of the state, when riots broke out in Sambhal and Holi remained a dream for the people here. Now, after 46 years, Holi is being celebrated under the shadow of bayonets so that Hindus can celebrate their festival in a country of 100 crore Hindus and reach their homes safely.

Colours were showered again in Kartikeshwar Mahadev temple of Sambhal after 46 years. Abir-gulal was thrown in abundance. Bhajans were sung and people were seen dancing and singing happily. After almost 4 decades, the area of ​​Khaggu Sarai echoed with the sound of Holi Re Rasiya again.

Holi was started in Sambhal by offering abir gulal on the Shivling in Kartikeshwar Mahadev temple and taking the blessings of Bajrang Bali. The Kartikeshwar Mahadev temple is 400 years old, and regular worship was performed here, but the riots that broke out 4 days after Holi in 1978 eclipsed this temple. Hindus migrated and this temple became history. Along with that, Holi here also became history. That was the day and today is the day...the drought of colors on Holi has finally ended. Sambhal had seen a shower of colors 46 years ago. People greeted each other on Holi by applying abir-gulal. People were yearning to live this moment again.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to people to celebrate Holi in harmony by following the centuries-old traditions of Sanatan Dharma. Aditanath's remarks assume significance in view of the controversies over Holi celebrations and Friday prayers coinciding on Friday. Muslims of Sambhal in UP have decided to hold Jumma namaz (Friday prayers) at 2.30 pm because of Holi. The city has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.