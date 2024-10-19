Amid threats from the Lawrence gang, Salman has ordered another bulletproof car which will be imported from Dubai.

For the last one week, there is only one piece of news which has been making headlines. This news is that Salman Khan is in danger from Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Salman was given Y-level security and a police post was made outside his house. The Bollywood actor was given a license for weapons. And now, the latest entry in this security circle is a bulletproof car.

Amid threats from the Lawrence gang, Salman has ordered another bulletproof car which will be imported from Dubai. The price of this car for Salman's security will be Rs 2 crore. The glass of this car is so strong that even if a bullet is fired from point blank into the glass, it will not even get a scratch.

The glass of the car will be black so that the person sitting inside cannot be identified. There will be a sensor in Salman's car, that is, if someone plants an explosive in the car, the sensor of the car will tell it. This bulletproof car will have GPS. Hence, when it moves, all its details can be seen. Bollywood's Dabangg will now move under strict surveillance, with bulletproof security.