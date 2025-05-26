The latest attack by Russia was the biggest airstrike in terms of the number of weapons since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Russia launched its largest aerial assault of its three-year war on Ukraine overnight on Saturday, May 24. Over 360 missiles and drones were launched in Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In this attack, Russia targeted many big cities, including Ukraine's capital Kyiv. So far, 13 people have died and more than 60 people have been injured in the attacks.

After this attack, US President Donald Trump is more furious than his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. This is because Putin has fired missiles and drones not at Ukraine but at Trump's dream of becoming a peacemaker. Today, after Russia's attack, Trump's pain came out in the form of anger.

This was the biggest airstrike in terms of the number of weapons in the 39-month-long Russia-Ukraine war, and now Donald Trump is saying that he is not happy with Putin. But why is Trump so angry with Putin? The biggest reason for this is the increased pressure from allies on Trump due to Putin's attack. After the attack on Ukraine, President Zelensky has directly targeted the US.

- He alleged that the US's silence has boosted Putin's morale.

- US did not impose new sanctions on Russia like European countries when Putin did not come to the peace talks.

- Now, Zelensky has again reiterated that Russia's attack is enough to impose new sanctions on it.

- After which, the pressure on Donald Trump to do so has increased.

Why does Trump want to end this war? During the Russia-Ukraine war, the US has so far given aid of about USD 183 billion to Ukraine. And Trump is not in the mood to invest more dollars in this war. Trump had claimed during the election that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war in just 24 hours. For this, he was ready to ban Ukraine's NATO membership. So that Russia's security concerns could be addressed.

The US President had suggested considering the Crimea and Donbass regions as part of Russia, which Ukraine considers a serious challenge to its integrity. Trump's plan also included the suggestion of removing the US sanctions imposed on Russia, from which the latter gets economic relief.

Trump's peace plan did not get the support of Ukraine, European countries and America's Asian allies. Trump may have claimed to end the war in 24 hours, but due to the continuation of the war, his dream of becoming a peacemaker has almost been shattered.