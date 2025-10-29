DNA TV Show: Russia exits key nuclear agreement with US after testing Burevestnik missile, why is it a cause for worry?

Just recently, Russia canceled a key nuclear fuel agreement with the United States. In 2000, the two countries agreed to dispose of plutonium used in atomic bomb-making. Under this treaty, both countries deactivated hundreds of nuclear weapons.

Today, let us talk about how the looming threat of a nuclear confrontation has increased worldwide. This fear stems from a decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has undoubtedly increased the tension of US President Donald Trump. First, it is important to carefully consider and understand this significant decision by Russia.

Just recently, Russia canceled a key nuclear fuel agreement with the United States. In 2000, the two countries agreed to dispose of plutonium used in atomic bomb-making. Under this treaty, both countries deactivated hundreds of nuclear weapons. A total of 34 tons of plutonium was used in these weapons. Under the agreement, this plutonium was to be used in power-generating nuclear plants. Now, following Russia's withdrawal from the treaty, Putin is no longer obligated to destroy weapons-grade plutonium—that is, bomb-making plutonium.

This is why there are concerns that Russia might be using this plutonium to create new nuclear weapons, or perhaps this plutonium will be used to develop some other deadly weapon. No concrete answers have yet emerged to these questions, but it's crucial to understand just how dangerous a quantity of plutonium, 34 tonnes, is.

According to one estimate, 34 tonnes of plutonium could produce 17,000 nuclear weapons. If these weapons were used, they would impact an area of ​​850,000 square kilometers of the Earth. If so many bombs were detonated simultaneously, 100 major cities like New York, Tokyo, and Beijing could be destroyed. Furthermore, the blast of 17,000 nuclear weapons could kill approximately 500 million people living in major cities. And so much radiation would spread across millions of hectares that recovery would be impossible for years.

Russia alone possesses 34 tonnes of plutonium. The United States also possesses a large amount of plutonium. If the United States insists on producing thousands of atomic bombs, these dangerous weapons could surely destroy half the Earth. This is a terrifying prospect, but the nuclear power currently possessed by the world's major nations is enough to cause significant devastation. We're going to give you an account of how many nuclear weapons each country possesses.

Russia also tops this list of nuclear weapons. Russia possesses 5,580 nuclear weapons. The United States is second with 5,044 nuclear weapons. China is third with 550 nuclear weapons. France, with 290 weapons, is fourth on the nuclear weapons list. Britain, ranked fifth, possesses approximately 225 nuclear weapons. India possesses approximately 172 nuclear weapons, while Pakistan also possesses approximately 170 nuclear weapons. This means that approximately 11,000 to 12,000 nuclear weapons exist in the world today. Therefore, the fact that Russia alone possesses the materials needed to manufacture 17,000 new weapons could be considered a significant threat.

Now, you might be wondering, Putin and Trump met just two months ago, so what suddenly caused the Russian President to withdraw from the treaty? The answer lies in Trump's ceasefire plan, which has so far failed to materialise, and Trump's frustration with the ceasefire, which he expressed just 48 hours ago.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's stubbornness and Putin's tough stance are the two reasons that have forced Trump to declare, "I won't waste my time anymore." Whether Trump wastes time or not, Putin remains relentless in his mission. Russia has once again launched a major attack on Ukraine during the war, and this time, the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was among the targets.

If we look at Putin's current strategy, two things become clear. On the one hand, Putin is weakening Ukraine with major attacks. On the other hand, he is threatening NATO members, especially those in Eastern Europe, to cut off the strategic aid routes to Ukraine. In the October 27th edition of DNA, we showed you how Russia tested a nuclear-powered missile to increase pressure on NATO members. The American think tank, INSTITUTE FOR THE STUDY OF WAR, has prepared an assessment of Putin's strategy.

The highest priority in this assessment is Russia's battle plan. According to the report, Russia is rapidly making major changes to its military. In the last three years, Russia has built a large number of armored vehicles and tanks, indicating that it will again launch a major ground operation in Ukraine. If Russia launches such an operation, Ukraine could suffer significant losses. The report also states that Russia has developed a large quantity of weapons capable of carrying out pinpoint strikes. With these weapons, Russia could also attack vital positions of NATO members in Eastern Europe.

Estimates indicate that Russia has increased its strategic power. On the other hand, data shows that Ukraine's aid from NATO members has decreased. In 2024, NATO provided Ukraine with 50 billion euros in strategic aid. That has dropped to 35 billion euros in 2025. If things continue in this direction, Putin will have his special operation completed.