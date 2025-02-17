PM Modi will visit Bhagalpur on February 24th at 11 am to address a public rally ahead of the 2025 Bihar elections

After the electoral hat-trick in Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, RSS has now become active on the plan to win Bihar. RSS's new mission has started to make lotus bloom in Bihar. One can also call it 'Mission Trishul'. According to sources, RSS's entire preparation is going to be centered around three issues. What are those 3 big issues and can Sangh's preparation really get the desired result of the Bihar Assembly elections?

Although 8 months are left for the start of Bihar assembly elections, but RSS has already taken charge. According to sources, RSS's focus is especially on three issues. First - Identification of angry voters and issues through survey. Second - It will be seen which issue is more effective. Third - It will be seen which issue will benefit BJP and which will harm it

This survey is being done in a very confidential manner. The best medium of contact for the volunteers of the Sangh is the branch. In the election year, instructions have been given to increase the number of branches across the state. Bihar has been divided into two parts -- North Bihar and South Bihar. A big meeting of the Sangh is to be held in March 2025. Every booth will be surveyed and strengthened. The Bihar election is very important for the BJP this time because Bihar is the only state in North India where the BJP has not been able to form a government on its own to date.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhagalpur on February 24th at 11 AM to address a public rally ahead of the 2025 Bihar elections, at the Airport Ground. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany the Prime Minister, and the rally is expected to witness the participation of around 5 lakh farmers. The event will feature the Kisan Samman Nidhi distribution and a public meeting. As part of the program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 19th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi, prioritizing the welfare, happiness, and prosperity of farmers.