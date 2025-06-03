The Special Cell of Delhi Police works as an anti-terror squad, which investigates cases related to gangsters and terrorists across the country.

Theft has taken place in the office of Delhi Police's Special Cell, which breaks the network of terrorists and gangsters across the country. According to a report, Delhi Police is at number four in India in terms of its success and action, while it is at number one in the Union Territories. Due to solving many high-profile and famous cases, Delhi Police's Special Cell has gained a different identity.

But now, a theft worth crores has taken place in the office of the Special Cell Police. The interesting thing is that the allegation of theft is not against anyone else but against Delhi Police's Head Constable Khurshid. This theft took place in the Lodhi Colony office of the Special Cell in Delhi. Khurshid is accused of stealing cash and gold from the Special Cell storehouse.

Khurshid used to work in the Lodhi Colony Special Cell office earlier. But later he was transferred to East Delhi, but as per the plan, Khurshid came to Lodhi Colony Special Cell office and stole gold and cash from the storehouse and went away. As soon as the police got information about the theft, they investigated and suspected Khurshid. When Khurshid was caught, stolen gold and Rs 50 lakh cash were recovered from him.

Whenever the police recovers anything from the accused in a case, it is kept in the malkhana under case property. Then, during the trial in the court, that stuff is presented as evidence. Khurshid had committed theft in one such malkhana.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police works as an anti-terror squad, which investigates cases related to gangsters and terrorists across the country. Today, there are more than 80 thousand policemen in the Delhi Police. From the Prime Minister, President, and Cabinet Minister to all the VVIPs of the country living in Delhi, the responsibility of security lies with the Delhi Police. In such a situation, theft in the Special Cell of the Delhi Police raises many questions.