DNA TV Show: Row over fat-containing laddus in Tirupati Temple

CM Naidu alleged that during the Jagan Mohan government, animal fat was mixed in the Prasad of Tirupati Balaji Temple.

For the devotees visiting Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh, very sensitive news has come. Have you felt any change in the purity or quality of the laddus (prasad) of Tirupati Balaji temple? The biggest fraud has happened with the devotees of Tirupati Balaji. It is alleged that the laddus being given as prasad in the temple were mixed with animal fat. It is alleged that animal fat was being used to make laddus instead of pure cow ghee. This explosive revelation has been made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

CM Naidu alleged that during the Jagan Mohan government, animal fat was mixed in the Prasad of Tirupati Balaji Temple. A laddu is given as Prasad in Tirupati Balaji Temple. There is a special method and certain ingredients to make this laddu. The main ingredient in making laddu is cow ghee. It is alleged that during the previous government, animal fat was used in its place.

However, the purity and quality of the Prasad is taken care of completely in the entire process. The raw material of the laddu is prepared using basic machines. But the work of making laddu is mainly done by the Brahmin priests of the temple. These people prepare the laddu with their hands. It is necessary to keep the hands immersed in ghee to make laddu. Hence, ghee is used in large quantities. It is alleged that the entire game has been played here.

An investigation was conducted to check whether the ghee used in the Prasad is pure or animal fat has been mixed in it. The sample of ghee used in the Prasad was sent to the National Dairy Development Board. In its investigation report, NDDB has said that the ghee is adulterated. But this report does not say whether the adulteration is of animal fat or something else.

READ | WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....