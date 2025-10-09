Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Ringtone of fear, alerts sweep Pakistan amid fear of attack from India

Hearing this ringtone has spread panic from Islamabad to Rawalpindi.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 11:59 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Ringtone of fear, alerts sweep Pakistan amid fear of attack from India
These days, a fearful ringtone is ringing in Pakistan. This ringtone is scaring not only the people of Pakistan but also the government, the army, terrorists, and journalists. The impact of this ringtone is so profound that Army chief Asim Munir has suddenly increased the number of troops from Lahore to the Line of Control. Hearing this ringtone has spread panic from Islamabad to Rawalpindi. This ringtone has also increased the possibility of another war between India and Pakistan.

The Pakistani government has ordered the Pakistan Telecom Authority to warn citizens to be wary of India's intelligence agency, as it poses the greatest threat to Pakistan. During Operation Sindoor, Indian forces fired missiles wherever they wanted, destroyed terrorist hideouts, and even destroyed Pakistani airbases. In this situation, the Pakistani army and government believe that India has a complete X-ray of Pakistan, and if any information is missing, India wants to obtain it before a potential attack. By playing such ringtones, the Pakistani government has spread panic throughout Pakistan. Along with phone ringtones, TV channels in Pakistan are also playing similar ringtones.

So, there isn't just one fear raging within Pakistan. Within this terrorist nation, there are multiple fears about India simultaneously. Currently, Pakistan is facing four major fears, and the Pakistani government and army are linking each of their fears to India.

  • Pakistan's biggest fear is a major Indian attack. There's talk in Pakistan that this attack could happen at any time.
  • Pakistan believes that Balochistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will also gain independence if India attacks.
  • Along with this, a civil war will also begin in Pakistan, the trailer of which is being shown today by the radical organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, and the full picture will be revealed tomorrow in Islamabad.
  • And after this, Imran Khan, who is in jail, will overthrow the army and the government. This fear is also keeping Shahbaz Munir awake these days.
