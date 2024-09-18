Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Record voting in first phase of J-K Assembly Elections, what does it indicate?

AFG vs SA, 1st ODI: Afghanistan script history with first ever win over South Africa in international cricket

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claims doctor in prison demanded Rs 10000 for...

Meet IPS Anurag Garg, IIT alumnus and new NCB Director General

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Record voting in first phase of J-K Assembly Elections, what does it indicate?

DNA TV Show: Record voting in first phase of J-K Assembly Elections, what does it indicate?

AFG vs SA, 1st ODI: Afghanistan script history with first ever win over South Africa in international cricket

AFG vs SA, 1st ODI: Afghanistan script history with first ever win over South Africa in international cricket

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claims doctor in prison demanded Rs 10000 for...

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claims doctor in prison demanded Rs 10000 for...

Jatt & Juliet 3 OTT release: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's blockbuster to stream online, here's where you can watch

Jatt & Juliet 3 OTT release: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's blockbuster to stream online, here's where you can watch

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Record voting in first phase of J-K Assembly Elections, what does it indicate?

Assembly elections are being held for the first time since 2019 after the removal of Article 370 and the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 11:56 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Record voting in first phase of J-K Assembly Elections, what does it indicate?
Photo: X / @Informationspn
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

There has been bumper voting in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. A voter turnout of about 59 per cent -- "the highest in the past seven elections" -- was recorded in the first phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole said.

People voted on 24 seats in 7 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The trend seen on Wednesday for voting reflects the strengthening of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. Assembly elections are being held in Jammu and Kashmir after 10 years. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was dissolved in 2018.

Assembly elections are being held for the first time since 2019 after the removal of Article 370 and the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir. People are also happy to participate in it. The biggest thing is that in the first phase, voting took place in areas which have been affected by terrorism. The people here have impressed the whole country with their inclination towards voting.

  • Voting is to be held in 3 phases for 90 seats of Jammu and Kashmir.
  • Today, in the first phase, voting took place on 24 seats of 7 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
  • In the first phase, votes were cast in Anantnag, Doda, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ramban, and Shopian.
  • In the first phase, about 58 per cent of voting took place on these seats of Jammu and Kashmir till 5 pm.

Not only the voters, but the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir were also very excited about voting. They were also motivating the public to vote and were also creating an environment for themselves

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are like a litmus test for the central parties. For the local parties, it is a fight for survival. Article 370, Governor's rule, separation of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism. These are the issues on which the local parties and the country's opposition have entered the elections. What result this trend of voting is leading to, will be known on October 8.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Jio users report network outage across country, confirms Downdetector

Jio users report network outage across country, confirms Downdetector

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Sanjay Dutt, one decision ruined her career, quit acting, is now going viral for..

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Sanjay Dutt, one decision ruined her career, quit acting, is now going viral for..

Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…

Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…

Atishi to be Delhi's youngest woman CM: Know who was oldest and youngest CMs before her

Atishi to be Delhi's youngest woman CM: Know who was oldest and youngest CMs before her

Weather update: Heavy rains in these states; know IMD alert for Delhi, Uttarakhand and others

Weather update: Heavy rains in these states; know IMD alert for Delhi, Uttarakhand and others

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement