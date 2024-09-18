DNA TV Show: Record voting in first phase of J-K Assembly Elections, what does it indicate?

Assembly elections are being held for the first time since 2019 after the removal of Article 370 and the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir.

There has been bumper voting in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. A voter turnout of about 59 per cent -- "the highest in the past seven elections" -- was recorded in the first phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole said.

People voted on 24 seats in 7 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The trend seen on Wednesday for voting reflects the strengthening of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. Assembly elections are being held in Jammu and Kashmir after 10 years. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was dissolved in 2018.

Assembly elections are being held for the first time since 2019 after the removal of Article 370 and the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir. People are also happy to participate in it. The biggest thing is that in the first phase, voting took place in areas which have been affected by terrorism. The people here have impressed the whole country with their inclination towards voting.

Voting is to be held in 3 phases for 90 seats of Jammu and Kashmir.

Today, in the first phase, voting took place on 24 seats of 7 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the first phase, votes were cast in Anantnag, Doda, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ramban, and Shopian.

In the first phase, about 58 per cent of voting took place on these seats of Jammu and Kashmir till 5 pm.

Not only the voters, but the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir were also very excited about voting. They were also motivating the public to vote and were also creating an environment for themselves

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are like a litmus test for the central parties. For the local parties, it is a fight for survival. Article 370, Governor's rule, separation of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism. These are the issues on which the local parties and the country's opposition have entered the elections. What result this trend of voting is leading to, will be known on October 8.