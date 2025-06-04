Despite the tragedy, a short victory ceremony was held inside the stadium, which lasted about half an hour.

Virat Kohli's team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), won the IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings on June 3. A day after, its celebration was held in Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. But among the people who went to watch the victory event, 11 people died, and more than 20 people were injured. The deaths occurred due to a stampede. However, the celebrations continued despite the stampede outside the stadium.

This shows how big leaders and star cricketers made a dirty joke in the name of celebration in the Chinnaswamy Stadium. How did the celebration of the victory of a city's team become more important than the lives of common people for these players, policemen and the government?

Pictures from outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium show that a huge crowd had gathered to see the star cricketers winning the IPL trophy. At this time, a large number of people were present between gates 18 and 19 of the stadium. They want to go inside the stadium. And in this attempt, they fell on each other. There weren't enough police to handle such a large number of people. Some people fell on the road, and some were jumped over them. The question arises: Did the administration not know that such a large number of people would come here? They must have known, then, why were the necessary arrangements not made to handle the crowd? Why was no preparation done to control such a huge crowd?

Fans were injured, some died on the streets, and some fainted. But despite this, the celebration did not stop. People were seen running with the injured on their hands and shoulders. The injured were completely unconscious. They had come to see their favourite cricketers. This stampede in Karnataka proves that nobody cared about the common people, neither the CM, the deputy CM, the ministers of the government, the police, nor the players.