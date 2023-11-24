Headlines

Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology over his 'sexist, misogynist' remark: 'To err is human...'

DNA TV Show: Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence, know what's next

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Rs 50 crore bungalow Prateeksha to...

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans set to release Hardik Pandya, star all-rounder may go to....

Hi Papa trailer: Nani's 'adorable bond' with daughter, Mrunal Thakur's attempt to fit in leave fans emotional

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology over his 'sexist, misogynist' remark: 'To err is human...'

DNA TV Show: Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence, know what's next

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Rs 50 crore bungalow Prateeksha to...

7 Bollywood blockbusters based on father-son relationship

8 plants that repel mosquitoes

8 herbs to prevent bloating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology over his 'sexist, misogynist' remark: 'To err is human...'

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Rs 50 crore bungalow Prateeksha to...

Hi Papa trailer: Nani's 'adorable bond' with daughter, Mrunal Thakur's attempt to fit in leave fans emotional

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence, know what's next

On October 26, 2023, a court in Qatar ruled the death penalty to eight former Indian soldiers. The Qatari court accepted the petition, and November 30 is the date of the next hearing.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Eight former Indian Navy personnel who were facing the death penalty have received significant relief from a Qatari court. The court in Qatar accepted the Indian petition challenging the death sentence. On October 26, 2023, a court in Qatar granted the death penalty to eight former Indian soldiers. The Qatar court accepted the petition, and November 30 is the date of the next hearing.

An attempt is being made to secure legal assistance for the Indian ex-marine men who have been detained in Qatar for the past 12 months. India filed an appeal after the Court of First Instance in Qatar sentenced eight Indians to death, about a month ago.

The last option will be to file a mercy petition with wealthy citizens of  Qatar if India is unable to obtain relief, even from the Supreme Court of Qatar. The right to pardon a prisoner's sentence belongs to Qatar's wealthy citizens.

Since August 8, 2022, eight former Indian Navy members have been detained in Qatar on suspicion of spying on a submarine program. They were all taken into custody by the Qatari intelligence agency in Doha on August 30, 2022.

Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh are former Indian Navy officers. Khamis Al Ajmi, the company's CEO and an Omani national, was released from detention in connection with this espionage case in less than two months.

Following that, they were detained in isolation. They were not allowed to interact with or meet anyone. After a month, the Indian Embassy was also formally notified of their arrest.

India and Qatar's relationship

Given its favorable relations with numerous Middle Eastern nations, India might try to exert pressure on other countries. India has good relations with Qatar's neighbors Saudi Arabia and Portugal. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, and Oman severed their diplomatic ties with Qatar for a period of four years, from 2017 to 2021.

United States has good relations with India and Qatar. However, it's possible that even America is not involved if the issue is one of espionage and national security.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What To Do In Introduces an Exciting New Travel Guide on The Emerald Cove & Willow Beach, Arizona

Viral video: Crocodile's deadly ambush on flying vulture shocks internet, watch

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live: Rescue operation halted again due to technical issues

Is India ready for China's H9N2 health crisis? Here's what Centre has to say

Elevate your hosting game with stylish and beautiful serving trays on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE