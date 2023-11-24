DNA TV Show: Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence, know what's next

On October 26, 2023, a court in Qatar ruled the death penalty to eight former Indian soldiers. The Qatari court accepted the petition, and November 30 is the date of the next hearing.

Eight former Indian Navy personnel who were facing the death penalty have received significant relief from a Qatari court. The court in Qatar accepted the Indian petition challenging the death sentence.

An attempt is being made to secure legal assistance for the Indian ex-marine men who have been detained in Qatar for the past 12 months. India filed an appeal after the Court of First Instance in Qatar sentenced eight Indians to death, about a month ago.

The last option will be to file a mercy petition with wealthy citizens of Qatar if India is unable to obtain relief, even from the Supreme Court of Qatar. The right to pardon a prisoner's sentence belongs to Qatar's wealthy citizens.

Since August 8, 2022, eight former Indian Navy members have been detained in Qatar on suspicion of spying on a submarine program. They were all taken into custody by the Qatari intelligence agency in Doha on August 30, 2022.

Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh are former Indian Navy officers. Khamis Al Ajmi, the company's CEO and an Omani national, was released from detention in connection with this espionage case in less than two months.

Following that, they were detained in isolation. They were not allowed to interact with or meet anyone. After a month, the Indian Embassy was also formally notified of their arrest.

India and Qatar's relationship

Given its favorable relations with numerous Middle Eastern nations, India might try to exert pressure on other countries. India has good relations with Qatar's neighbors Saudi Arabia and Portugal. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, and Oman severed their diplomatic ties with Qatar for a period of four years, from 2017 to 2021.

United States has good relations with India and Qatar. However, it's possible that even America is not involved if the issue is one of espionage and national security.