DNA TV Show: Putin’s security guards spotted with high-tech anti-drone weapon amid rising drone threats

A new device has now been added to the security of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose pictures are viral all over the world these days. Putin's security team has recently included FPV, i.e. First-Person View Drone Interceptor, in his convoy. But why is the biggest threat in the form of drones looming over President Putin?

The Russian President recently came to attend an open ceremony, and during this time, a commando involved in his security was seen holding an FPV drone interceptor. In a video, Putin is seen meeting some people, and his security personnel stationed at some distance from him are holding a First-Person View (FPV) drone interceptor in their hands. This is the first time that a drone-killing device has been included in Putin's convoy.

Putin's security is in the hands of a powerful agency called Federal Protective Service (FSO). Putin travels in a Russian bulletproof car called the Aurus Senat, which can withstand attacks like missiles and grenades. His convoy is always surrounded by jammers, command units and security vehicles. Very limited people have information about where Putin will go and when. An electronic jamming bubble is formed around Putin, which blocks all nearby wireless signals. Due to which, mobiles, GPS, and drones all become inactive.

Despite so many security circles, Putin is now afraid of drones. The reason for this is the recent success of Ukraine in drone attacks. Ukraine is deploying more than 10,000 FPV drones in the war zone every month, and Russia is suffering the most from these attacks.

FPV drones are often equipped with bombs or explosives. They directly hit the enemy's vehicle, tank, post or human and blow them up along with themselves. They are very small and noise-free, so they dodge radar or air defence systems.

Ukraine has developed drones that can fly up to 800-1,000 kilometers and can reach Moscow. Ukrainian drones are now equipped with technologies like an AI-based vision system, video guidance in case of GPS blockage. That means they can attack despite the signal being jammed. The cost of an FPV drone is USD 200-600, but it destroys tanks or weapons worth 5-10 lakh dollars. That means 100% loss in 1% cost. FPV drones are the weapons that are being called the "Kalashnikov" of the 21st century. That is why they have become a big threat to Putin's security as well.