As Diwali approaches, a familiar trend emerges with celebrities speaking out against fireworks, citing their role in pollution and animal distress. However, this year, public backlash highlights perceived hypocrisy in these calls for environmental awareness, igniting a heated debate across social media.

Many well-known figures have taken to their platforms to condemn fireworks, emphasizing the harmful effects on air quality and the anxiety caused to pets and wildlife. Critics, however, point out that these same celebrities often lead lifestyles that contradict their environmental messages. Frequent use of low-mileage luxury cars, reliance on private jets instead of public transport, and a general disregard for the pollution generated by their everyday choices have fueled public frustration.

Actor Rajpal Yadav’s recent comments exemplify this disconnect. Initially advocating for a pollution-free Diwali, he faced backlash when he seemingly retracted his statements just two days later. Observers speculated that this change of heart was influenced by the upcoming release of his film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, raising questions about whether celebrities genuinely care about environmental issues or if their messages are simply a marketing strategy.

This hypocrisy has become a broader issue, as many celebrities remain silent on environmental concerns for most of the year, only to vocalize their worries during Diwali. For instance, pollution levels in cities like Delhi often reach alarming heights long before the festival, with the air quality index (AQI) classified as "very poor" even prior to Diwali. Yet, these public figures rarely address the year-round challenges of air pollution.

Additionally, the pollution of the Yamuna River, a longstanding issue, often goes unnoticed until festive seasons. Activists have called for action to address this pollution, yet these voices are drowned out by the more sensational Diwali discussions.