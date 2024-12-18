Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress had distorted his comments under a malicious campaign.

There is a continuous uproar in the winter session of Parliament. Sometimes Adani issues, Soros issues and others. But today there was an uproar over a part of Home Minister Amit Shah's speech. The uproar intensified as opposition MPs protested with the picture of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Parliament premises. The allegation was that the Home Minister had insulted Baba Saheb and the slogans were that Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise.

But is this the whole truth? Home Minister Amit Shah spoke for 1 hour 32 minutes in the Rajya Sabha on the Constitution discussion. In the part of the speech in which Baba Saheb is mentioned, Shah talked about the injustice done to Baba Saheb by the Congress. That entire part is also about 3 minutes 36 seconds. But uproar is being created by cutting only a part of 16 seconds.

Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the Congress's thinking about Ambedkar and said that those who have been insulting Ambedkar today take the name of Ambedkar for vote bank. Shah said that the Congress had distorted his comments under a malicious campaign after the discussion on the Constitution "established" that the opposition party was against Ambedkar and reservation.

Today, Congress workers also demonstrated at many places on this issue. When the controversy increased on this issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted Congress by attacking Congress's thinking against Ambedkar. "They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics. Sadly, for them, people know the truth," Modi said in a series of posts on X.

The proceedings of Parliament were stalled today on the issue of Ambedkar. But by evening the matter became heated. On this issue, first Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and then Shah held separate press conferences and put forth their views.