DNA TV Show: Political row erupts over Congress leader P Chidambaram's 'homegrown terrorists' remark

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry had said in an official statement that Pakistan had no hand in this incident.

A political row erupted on Monday over Congress leader P Chidambaram's reported remarks that the terrorists behind the Pahalgam could have been 'homegrown'. In an interview before the discussion on Operation Sindoor began in Parliament, the Congress leader said about the Pahalgam terror attack that the NIA is not ready to tell what they did in these weeks. Has the NIA identified the terrorists? Has it found out where the terrorists came from? Who knows, they may be terrorists from the country itself? Why are you assuming that they came from Pakistan? There is no proof of this.

P Chidambaram is a veteran Congress leader. He has handled important departments like Finance and Home Ministry in the Congress government. He has been the Deputy Leader of Congress in the Rajya Sabha. That means Chidambaram has a big stature in Congress. And he is trying to say that there is no hand of Pakistani terrorists in the Pahalgam terror attack. He is not able to see any proof. We will show him proof later, but at least Munir must be very happy today with Chidambaram's statement.

Chidambaram is saying that what is the proof that the terrorists came from Pakistan? Will this statement of Chidambaram not benefit Pakistan?

Pakistan had fabricated a conspiracy theory against India on the Pahalgam terror attack. While doing propaganda against India, Pakistan had said that there should be an independent international investigation of the Pahalgam attack so that the truth could come out. Pakistan was questioning the investigation conducted by Indian agencies.

Now, Chidambaram is asking NIA to tell what it did. Think, will Pakistan not question Indian agencies on the international platform after Chidambaram's statement? After the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's PM Shahbaz and Asim Munir alleged that India is using this incident to defame Pakistan on international forums. Will Pakistan not say, based on Chidambaram's statement, that questions are being raised about Pahalgam in India itself, and India is defaming us?

In the terrorist incident, 26 people were brutally murdered after asking about their religion. The terrorist organisation associated with the terrorist incident has been banned. Regarding the same terrorist incident, our country's leaders are questioning the investigation agencies.