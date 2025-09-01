DNA TV Show: PM Modi, Putin, and Xi at SCO Summit in China's Tianjin

This meeting has taken place at a time when US has imposed 50% tariff on India due to trade relations with Russia.

A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin together in Tianjin, China has gone viral. The trio and other world leaders met for SCO Summit in China. The picture is being discussed all over the world. What was discussed between the three has not been made public. But this picture is a big message for the whole world today.

The first message to the world from this meeting is India's independent foreign policy. This meeting has taken place at a time when US has imposed 50% tariff on India due to trade relations with Russia, but by shaking hands with Putin, Modi has made it clear that India does not take its decisions under anyone's pressure.

The second message is the new world order - This meeting has taken place at a time when America is putting pressure on all three countries - India, China and Russia. At such a time, the presence of all three leaders on one platform is a big step towards balancing American influence. And the third message from this meeting is the unity of the Global South. The coming together of India, Russia and China is a message to the Trump administration that these three countries together are capable of facing global economic challenges.

The second most important picture among the pictures that have come out from the SCO summit is of the meeting held today in which bilateral talks took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin for about 1 hour. In this meeting, everything from trade with Russia to energy and from the Ukraine war to cooperation in the space sector was discussed. You should first listen to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in this meeting.

PM Modi expressed concern about the Ukraine war but he said an important thing here. India and Russia walk shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations. Experts believe that even though Modi said this in front of Putin, it is a direct message to America. In this meeting, the Russian President has also given a message to the western countries in his talks.