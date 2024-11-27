Congress is continuously demanding a discussion over the issue under Rule 267.

There was a lot of uproar in both the houses of Parliament on Wednesday regarding the Adani bribery case and the session of Parliament was adjourned from November 27. Congress is continuously demanding a discussion under Rule 267. LoP Rahul Gandhi has once again demanded the arrest of Gautam Adani, taking an aggressive stance on the Adani bribery case.

The opposition is neither in a mood to compromise nor seems to bow down in this matter. That is why there was a lot of uproar in both houses of Parliament on the second consecutive working day of the winter session. The opposition is also demanding a JPC to investigate the Adani bribery case.

Along with Rahul Gandhi, many Congress leaders have continuously cornered the government on the Adani bribery case. Amidst the allegations of the opposition, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also clarified that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu himself is looking into the electricity contract case between Adani and the previous Andhra Pradesh government.

Amidst all these allegations and uproar, former Attorney General and senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi has claimed that there are no serious allegations against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani. However, he made it clear that this is his personal opinion.

Rating agencies such as Mooy's are downgrading the companies of Adani Group, and Adani Group contracts are either being cancelled or there is a possibility of cancellation. In such a situation, this matter will further make the Parliament more uproarious.