DNA TV Show: Pakistan takes over UN Security Council presidency, how will it impact India?

Pakistan assumed the presidency of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for July. But what does it mean for Pakistan, and what effect can it have on India? Why are people surprised at a country like Pakistan being given this position? For this, you should understand the role of UNSC against terrorism. UNSC passes resolutions to deal with terrorism, which every member country has to follow. There are only five permanent members in UNSC - the US, Russia, China, Britain and France. If any one of these five countries vetoes a proposal, that proposal does not get passed. This is the power of the UNSC. How can a terrorist country be made the President of such a powerful organisation?

How Pakistan got this position

UNSC has a place for 15 members. Its membership is of two types- permanent and temporary. The US, Britain, Russia, France and China are its permanent members. There are also 10 such countries which keep changing every two years.

Pakistan has been elected as a temporary member of the UNSC in 2025. All these member countries get the chance to assume the presidency on rotation. The order of presidency comes alphabetically according to the English names of the 15 countries of the UNSC, which are members of the Security Council. Pakistan also became the President of the UNSC for a month. Earlier, India became the President of the Security Council in 2022.

What powers will Pakistan get after taking UNSC Presidency?

Pakistan will decide the agenda and priorities of the United Nations Security Council. The President of the UNSC will issue press statements and public announcements on behalf of the Council. It will decide the communication and coordination between the members of the Council. If there is an immediate threat to international peace and security, then the President country can call an emergency meeting. Apart from this, the President country also gets the right to control the proceedings of the meetings and call the speakers.

Should India worry about Pakistan becoming the President of UNSC?

Technically, there is no need for India to worry, because the President country cannot make any decision alone. Pakistan can create problems politically and diplomatically. After becoming the President, it can use this platform to raise the Indus Water Treaty issue. Pakistan can also make false statements about Operation Sindoor.