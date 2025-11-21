FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?

Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400, doctors sound alarm: Top points

Rishabh Pant confronted about India's 'too many all-rounders' policy under head coach Gautam Gambhir; his response goes viral

South Africa announce ODI, T20I squads for India series; Anrich Nortje returns, Kagiso Rabada sidelined

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani makes BIG move as Adani Green adds two new...

Viral video: Rubina Dilaik's husband, Abhinav Shukla gets trapped in online scam, reveals shocking details: 'Jab meri CIBIL report aayi, bank ne...'

Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek reveals what makes Season 3 novel: 'Zimmedariyaan zyada hain aur...'

Sanju Samson's first reaction goes viral after CSK confirm Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain for IPL 2026

Who was IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal? Pilot of Tejas fighter jet that crashed at Dubai Air Show

Good news for Kolkata commuters! More trains to run on this line from...; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rama Raju Mantena: Know the US billionaire's educational qualifications, net worth

Rama Raju Mantena: Know billionaire's educational details, net worth

DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?

DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?

Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400, doctors sound alarm: Top points

Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400: Top points

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rama Raju Mantena: Know the US billionaire's educational qualifications, net worth

Rama Raju Mantena: Know billionaire's educational details, net worth

From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar

From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?

Shahbaz and Munir's aim is to increase pressure on the Taliban so that they can cut off Taliban support for Pashtun rebels and claim victory in Pakistan.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 11:38 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Who will stage a coup this time—Pakistan's or the Taliban's? This question is being raised because of the threat Islamabad has issued to Kabul. The Shahbaz government has sent a message to the Taliban through Turkish representatives, who are mediating talks between Pakistan and the Taliban. This message states that the Taliban must accept Pakistan's security demands, meaning they must withdraw support from the Tehreek-e-Taliban. Pakistan's second major demand is that the Taliban's increased military deployment on the border be reduced. Finally, it is stated that if the Taliban does not accept these conditions, regime change will be carried out in Kabul.

Shahbaz and Munir's aim is to increase pressure on the Taliban so that they can cut off Taliban support for Pashtun rebels and claim victory in Pakistan. To what extent has Pakistan's policy regarding the Taliban suddenly changed? 

The Taliban, which Pakistan once called the 'Islamic Brothers', has now become a group of terrorists in the Pakistani government's definition. Pakistan's plans regarding the Taliban are not limited to mere lip service; the Pakistani military and the ISI are also attempting to establish a new anti-Taliban front within Afghanistan. Which actors has Pakistan leveraged to remove the Taliban from power?

In August this year, the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, expanded its intelligence agreement with Tajikistan. Through Tajikistan, the ISI seeks to reach Ahmad Shah Masood's fighters in Afghanistan. Masood's fighters have consistently opposed the Taliban. Pakistan has also established contact with Abdul Rashid Dostum, the leader of the Uzbek fighters. Tensions between Dostum and the Taliban have been high since 2023. To challenge the Taliban in the Wakhan Corridor, the ISI has also contacted Gulbuddin Hekmatyar's Hizb-e-Islami. That means Munir aims to create a civil war-like situation again inside Afghanistan.

The Taliban says that in exchange for a ceasefire, they are willing to move the Tehreek-e-Taliban away from the Pakistan border. Taliban representatives have stated that they will relocate Pashtun insurgents to northern Afghanistan, the region where anti-Taliban militias are present. Thus, the Taliban, in the form of the TTP, will pose a challenge to the groups Pakistan is trying to woo.

READ | Indian billionaire Gautam Adani makes BIG move as Adani Green adds two new...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?
DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?
Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400, doctors sound alarm: Top points
Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400: Top points
Rishabh Pant confronted about India's 'too many all-rounders' policy under head coach Gautam Gambhir; his response goes viral
Rishabh Pant confronted about India's 'too many all-rounders' policy under head
South Africa announce ODI, T20I squads for India series; Anrich Nortje returns, Kagiso Rabada sidelined
South Africa announce ODI, T20I squads for India series; Anrich Nortje returns
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani makes BIG move as Adani Green adds two new...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani makes BIG move as Adani Green adds two new...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rama Raju Mantena: Know the US billionaire's educational qualifications, net worth
Rama Raju Mantena: Know billionaire's educational details, net worth
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar
From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE