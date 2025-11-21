DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?

Shahbaz and Munir's aim is to increase pressure on the Taliban so that they can cut off Taliban support for Pashtun rebels and claim victory in Pakistan.

Who will stage a coup this time—Pakistan's or the Taliban's? This question is being raised because of the threat Islamabad has issued to Kabul. The Shahbaz government has sent a message to the Taliban through Turkish representatives, who are mediating talks between Pakistan and the Taliban. This message states that the Taliban must accept Pakistan's security demands, meaning they must withdraw support from the Tehreek-e-Taliban. Pakistan's second major demand is that the Taliban's increased military deployment on the border be reduced. Finally, it is stated that if the Taliban does not accept these conditions, regime change will be carried out in Kabul.

Shahbaz and Munir's aim is to increase pressure on the Taliban so that they can cut off Taliban support for Pashtun rebels and claim victory in Pakistan. To what extent has Pakistan's policy regarding the Taliban suddenly changed?

The Taliban, which Pakistan once called the 'Islamic Brothers', has now become a group of terrorists in the Pakistani government's definition. Pakistan's plans regarding the Taliban are not limited to mere lip service; the Pakistani military and the ISI are also attempting to establish a new anti-Taliban front within Afghanistan. Which actors has Pakistan leveraged to remove the Taliban from power?

In August this year, the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, expanded its intelligence agreement with Tajikistan. Through Tajikistan, the ISI seeks to reach Ahmad Shah Masood's fighters in Afghanistan. Masood's fighters have consistently opposed the Taliban. Pakistan has also established contact with Abdul Rashid Dostum, the leader of the Uzbek fighters. Tensions between Dostum and the Taliban have been high since 2023. To challenge the Taliban in the Wakhan Corridor, the ISI has also contacted Gulbuddin Hekmatyar's Hizb-e-Islami. That means Munir aims to create a civil war-like situation again inside Afghanistan.

The Taliban says that in exchange for a ceasefire, they are willing to move the Tehreek-e-Taliban away from the Pakistan border. Taliban representatives have stated that they will relocate Pashtun insurgents to northern Afghanistan, the region where anti-Taliban militias are present. Thus, the Taliban, in the form of the TTP, will pose a challenge to the groups Pakistan is trying to woo.