The 129th Constitution Amendment Bill for One Nation, One Election was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday in the winter session of Parliament. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presented the proposal to introduce this bill and send it to the JPC. In the voting that followed, 269 votes were in favour and 198 against.

Why the Opposition is against One Nation, One Election

The protesting MPs say that this bill will eliminate regional parties.

The country is a Union of states but simultaneous elections will end the federal structure.

The Election Commission is being made more powerful.

Assembly elections will be held on the recommendation of the Election Commission.

One party system and dictatorship will be promoted in the country.

If elections are held once in 5 years, the government's accountability to the public will decrease.

Why Centre supports this bill

- Holding elections every year would have an impact on development plans

- Holding simultaneous elections would reduce expenditure

- People would find it easier to choose the government

- The problem of repeated imposition of a code of conduct would end

- Government employees would get relief from repeated election duty

One country, one election has happened in this country before. After independence, the first general elections were held in India in 1951-52, at that time, along with the Lok Sabha elections. Elections for the Legislative Assemblies of 22 states were also held. This entire process lasted for about 6 months. After this, in the elections of 1957, 1962 and 1967, Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies were also held simultaneously.

However, at that time also separate elections were held in some states, after 1967 the Legislative Assemblies of some states were dissolved early and the President's rule was imposed there. Apart from this, in 1972, the Lok Sabha elections were held before time, due to which simultaneous elections of Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly stopped. In 1983, the Election Commission proposed holding simultaneous elections for the government of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. However, this proposal could not be implemented then.

One country, one election has happened in this country before. When simultaneous polls have been held since the Congress rule, then what is the problem in holding simultaneous elections again? If One Nation, One Election was constitutional during Nehru's era then how can it be unconstitutional now?