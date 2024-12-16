Doval may also raise issues related to Bangladesh in China because of the anti-India agenda of the Yunus government of Bangladesh.

NSA Ajit Doval is going on a visit to China on 17 December. It is being told that Ajit Doval will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. Earlier on 12 September, Doval and Wang Yi met in St. Petersburg, Russia. It is believed that during this meeting, the framework of DISENGAGEMENT on LAC in October was prepared.

Whenever Ajit Doval goes on a mission, he returns with success, and this is why questions are being asked about the Beijing visit. What is Doval's purpose in Beijing? Is Doval going to talk to China on challenges like Bangladesh and Pakistan?

Ajit Doval was made NSA three times during the Modi government's tenure. This shows his important role in Prime Minister Modi's Mission India. There is suspense about Ajit Doval's China visit, who stays away from the headlines and media cameras. It is being asked if Doval corners Yunus through Beijing. Doval may also raise issues related to Bangladesh in China because of the anti-India agenda of the Yunus government of Bangladesh.

READ | Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: GRAP 4 curbs invoked as air quality turns severe, AQI reaches...

Terrorists of ARSA i.e. Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army have been given shelter in Bangladesh. Before this, officers of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and highly trained Pakistani terrorists have also reached Bangladesh.

If these terrorist groups become more active, they can fuel terrorism from West Bengal to the Northeast. The issue of this terror alert in Bangladesh may also be raised in China because the issue of St. Martin Island in Bangladesh is also a cause of concern for China.

As NSA, Ajit Doval has overcome many challenges that were considered impossible. From the rescue of Indian nurses trapped in the clutches of ISIS in Tikrit to the ambitious iCET agreement with America, whenever Ajit Doval was given responsibility, the mission was accomplished.

For this reason, Ajit Doval is expected to take some concrete steps in China regarding Bangladesh as well. Doval's visit to Beijing has been organised under SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVES MECHANISM, that is, issues like Depsang and Demchok on LAC will also be part of the agenda during Doval's visit to Beijing.