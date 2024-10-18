Salman Khan has been given Y category security, the fourth strongest security circle.

Salman Khan once again has allegedly received a threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang. But this time the medium used to send the threat was Mumbai Traffic Police. Whatsapp messages were sent to Mumbai Traffic Police, which said that if Salman Khan gave Rs 5 crore to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, his life would be spared.

For Salman's fans, his last public appearance was on the death of Baba Siddiqui, when Salman went to Baba Siddiqui's house. Since then, he has not been seen coming out of Salman Khan's house in Mumbai.

Salman Khan needs to take the threats of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang seriously. On April 14 this year, there was a firing at Salman Khan's house. On September 19, Salman Khan's father Salim Khan was threatened during his morning walk and after Baba Siddiqui's death, it was revealed that the Bishnoi gang had prepared a large army of 60 shooters to kill Salman Khan.

Baba Siddiqui was killed by shooters of Bishnoi gang. Now there is a threat that if 5 crore rupees are not given then Salman's condition will be like that of Baba Siddiqui. This is why both the police and Salman Khan are taking every step very cautiously.

Salman Khan has been given Y category security, the fourth strongest security circle. In this category of security, Salman Khan gets a circle of 11 security personnel, which includes police personnel and two commandos.

Apart from this, Salman Khan was given two additional PSOs i.e. Personal Security Officers. Meanwhile, Salman Khan asked for permission to keep a personal weapon, which was given to him. Now Salman Khan will also have a weapon of 0.32 bore. Even after getting the Y category security and weapon license, the threat of Lawrence Bishnoi gang remains on Salman, and this threat is troubling Salman and his close ones.