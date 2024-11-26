Moreover, France's giant energy company and Adani Group's investor TotalEnergies will no longer make any new investments in the group's company.

Adani Group chairman, Gautam Adani's, troubles have been increasing since the bribery case in the US. Rating agency Moody's has changed the outlook of 7 companies of the Adani Group from stable to negative, while Fitch has also reduced the rating of its bonds. According to Reuters, the Andhra Pradesh government is investigating the power contract with Adani and if any irregularities are found, it can also cancel it.

First, a case was filed in the US, and then Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani received a notice from America. In India, a battle has erupted from the Parliament to the streets, the Telangana government has announced to return the Rs 100 crore received as a donation from Adani.

Amidst all this, Adani Group's investor TotalEnergies has given a big blow to the Adani Group. France's giant energy company and Adani Group's investor TotalEnergies will no longer make any new investments in the group's company.

According to the company, until the allegations against the individuals of the Adani Group and their results are not clear, TotalEnergies will not put any new money in Adani Group companies. TotalEnergies also has a 37.4 per cent stake in Adani Total Gas while it has a 19.75 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy.

Since the news of the case in the US court and the bribery case came out, the Adani Group has been continuously denying these allegations but it does not seem to have any effect on the rating agencies. The charges and allegations against Adani and others include bribery of Indian government officials, securities and wire fraud; conspiracy to violate the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and obstruct justice; false statements made in annual reports, and false statements made to the US government in relation to its investigation into the group.