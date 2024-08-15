DNA TV Show: Microplastics found in Indian salt and sugar brands, pose serious health risks

A study revealed that people swallow 39,000 to 52,000 microplastic particles every year.

The world-famous environment journal Toxic Links has done research by taking samples of white salt, black salt, rock salt and five types of sugar sold in the Indian market and online e-commerce sites. This research revealed that all types of salt and sugar sold in India contain large amounts of microplastic particles.

According to the research, there are 89 pieces of microplastic in a one-kilogram packet. Similarly, there are about seven pieces of microplastic in 1 kg packet of organic black salt available in the market, which you call Himalayan rock salt. Apart from salt, microplastic is also present in sugar. There are 68 particles of microplastic in 1 kg packet of sugar.

Salt, sugar, and jaggery are used in every household and are used several times a day, so the presence of microplastics in them is a direct attack on health. Environmental journal Toxic Links has stated in its research that salt and sugar sold in India contain microplastics. Microplastics are such small pieces of plastic that are not visible even when they are in front of the eyes.

Food without salt is like earth without water, but the salt used in this food contains deadly poisonous plastic which is spreading diseases. The biggest problem with microplastics is that it is not only difficult but impossible to avoid its effects because it is a kind of invisible danger.

A study by the Environmental Science and Technology journal revealed that people swallow 39,000 to 52,000 microplastic particles every year. A study by the American Institute of Physics says that the amount of microplastic that accumulates in our body in a week can make a credit card.