Within a few hours, an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude on the Richter scale shook Myanmar and Thailand to the core.

The terrible earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand is still alive in people's minds as a scary memory. Within a few hours, more than 2,000 people were killed in this earthquake. Now an alert of a big earthquake has come in another country. People are also calling this alert a mega earthquake. Within a few hours, an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude on the Richter scale shook Myanmar and Thailand to the core. Rescue relief is going on in Thailand, but in Myanmar, till now, only the death toll is being counted, and the next threat of an earthquake sitting like a time bomb inside the earth is looming.

Now a mega earthquake has been predicted in Japan, the neighboring country of Thailand. A mega earthquake or mega quake is an earthquake whose intensity is more than 8 on the Richter scale. That is, an earthquake can cause a big stir not only on the earth but also in the sea. According to the warning issued in Japan, if this massive earthquake occurs, approximately 2.80 lakh people may die in Japan.

Most deaths may occur due to the tsunami caused by the earthquake. 2.15 lakh people are expected to die due to the tsunami. 73 thousand people may die due to the collapse of buildings, and 9,000 people may die due to fire incidents. Since Japan has been an earthquake-prone country, for this reason, events and data of the last 600 years have been studied to prepare the alert.

According to the study, major earthquakes have been occurring in Japan since the year 1400. Every major earthquake occurs after an interval of 100 to 200 years. The last major earthquake occurred in the year 1946. For this reason, it is believed that by 2046, Japan may see the next major earthquake. The nation is said to be on the fault line of Nankai, which goes from Tokyo to Kyosho in the south of Japan. If there is any movement in this fault line, then Japan can become a victim of a major earthquake.

