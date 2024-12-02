The suspense over who will be Maharashtra's new chief minister is likely to end on December 4, when the state BJP legislature party elects its new leader.

There is still suspense over the name of the CM in Maharashtra and everyone is asking where is the problem. After the bumper victory, a BJP leader will certainly sit on the seat of Chief Minister. But the question is whether CM will be Fadnavis or BJP will announce a surprise name like it did in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. BJP Legislature Party meeting will be held on 4 December. To end this suspense, BJP on Monday appointed Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as observers. Now both will go to Mumbai and will talk about the CM face in the Legislature Party meeting.

The suspense over who will be Maharashtra's new chief minister will end on December 4, when the state BJP legislature party elects its new leader, a senior party functionary said on Monday. The meeting will be held Wednesday morning in Vidhan Bhawan, a party functionary said. In the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Mahayuti won 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP led with 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena got 57 and NCP 41 seats. Devendra Fadnavis, two-time former chief minister, is widely seen as the frontrunner for the top post.

Amid speculation that Shiv Sena is keen on the Home portfolio, Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Mahayuti allies will decide the modalities of government formation through consensus. NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Monday flew to Delhi, while Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis remained in Mumbai, meeting workers and leaders of their parties.

READ | 'Deeply regrettable': India on breach of premises of Bangladesh mission in Agartala