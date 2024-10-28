ANALYSIS
It is claimed that MP Pappu Yadav has been threatened by not one but two gangsters and both have claimed to be associated with Lawrence Bishnoi.
Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav, who is counted among the strongmen of Bihar, again made headlines on Monday due to his demand for extra protection. MP Yadav has written a letter to the Home Ministry stating that he is receiving threats from the Lawrence gang. Along with this letter, audio messages have also been issued by him. It is claimed that he has been threatened with dire consequences through audio messages and calls.
It is also claimed that Pappu Yadav has been threatened by not one but two gangsters and both have claimed to be associated with Lawrence Bishnoi. What is the whole truth behind the threat received by MP Pappu Yadav? What kind of help has Pappu Yadav sought and who are the gangsters who have threatened Pappu Yadav?
Yadav reached Mumbai on 24 October and tweeted on social media that he had arrived in Mumbai. Then on 25 October, he met Baba Siddiqui's son Zeeshan Siddiqui, whose father was reportedly murdered by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Now, today MP Pappu Yadav is saying that 'my life is in danger'.
He has written to the Home Ministry regarding this alleged threat and released an audio message. It is being claimed that this message has been sent by the Lawrence Gang. The person sending the message further threatens Yadav with dire consequences.
Just like these audio messages, a post on social media using Pappu Yadav's name also went viral. It was claimed that this post was made by gangster Mayank Singh. The post stated, "I want to make it clear to Pappu Yadav that he should focus on doing politics quietly. Don't try to earn TRP by talking here and there or else we will make you REST IN PEACE."
DNA TV Show: Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav claims threat by Lawrence Bishnoi, seeks protection from MHA
