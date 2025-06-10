A case has been registered against US President Donald Trump in California due to the deployment of 2,000 National Guard in Los Angeles without the approval of the Governor.

Los Angeles, the capital of California, is burning for the fourth consecutive day, following immigration raids. People began gathering after federal immigration officers arrested large groups of unauthorised immigrants in areas with large Latino populations. Riots are taking place in the city. Arson and looting are taking place. US President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to deal with these riots. But even they are not able to completely control the rioters.

The fear of Donald Trump and his army has completely vanished among the protesters in the US. A case has been registered against Trump in the city. But the case filed against the US President has become a topic of discussion all over the world.

This case was registered on the deployment of 2,000 National Guard in Los Angeles without the approval of the Governor. The complaint said that deployment of troops in Los Angeles does not come under the authority of the federal government, and by deploying the army here, President Trump misused the federal law, which allows the President to send troops only in special circumstances.

Deployment of troops in a state is done during a foreign attack or a major rebellion against the US government. According to the California government, there is no such situation in the state, and Donald Trump is deliberately creating chaos in California. The Governor of California alleged that through this deployment, Donald Trump wants to pursue his political interests.

On the other hand, President Donald Trump said that it would be very good if California Governor Gavin Newsom is arrested. That is, US President Donald Trump wants to arrest the Governor of California, and the Governor of California has filed a case against the President of his own country. All this is happening in America, whose President is roaming around the world enforcing a ceasefire.