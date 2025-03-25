The comedian has said that making fun of leaders is not against the law.

A row has erupted over stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s alleged defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The statement of Kamra for which he has come under fire is being termed as political sarcasm. However, Shiv Sena is demanding an apology from Kamra. During a stand-up comedy show, Kamra's performance featured a parody song, set to the tune of Dil To Pagal Hai, with a reference to Shinde’s 2022 defection from the undivided Shiv Sena. His use of the term 'gaddar' (traitor) triggered sharp criticism from Shiv Sena leaders.

Kunal Kamra's use of the word 'traitor' in this song infuriated Eknath Shinde's supporters so much that they went in search of Kunal Kamra and reached the place where this video was shot. Shiv Sena leaders and workers were also arrested on charges of vandalism.

It has been 24-36 hours since Kunal Kamra uploaded the video and about two million people have watched it. In such a situation, the question arises whether his videos are being liked. Kunal Kamra is not the only stand-up comic who comments on the country's politics. But, certainly, he is always in controversies. Hence, the question arises whether he is doing this to remain in the headlines. Or is he spreading filth in the name of sarcasm just for the sake of views?

Kamra responds to the controversy

The comedian said no political party controls his comedy and that making fun of leaders is not against the law. "Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right," Kamra said.