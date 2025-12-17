DNA TV Show: Kashmir’s air quality deteriorates as AQI crosses 300

In Kashmir, often called paradise on Earth, the levels of PM2.5 and PM10 are increasing.

Climate change is not only affecting glaciers, but the very air we breathe is also becoming toxic. Until now, you may have heard news about smog due to pollution in Delhi and the surrounding areas. In Lucknow, a T20 match between India and South Africa had to be cancelled on Wednesday due to fog. Many people are heading to the mountains to escape the toxic air, but the air in the mountains is also becoming polluted. In Kashmir, often called paradise on Earth, the levels of PM2.5 and PM10 are increasing, replacing the tranquillity that once prevailed.

The AQI (Air Quality Index) in cities of Jammu and Kashmir, which used to be below 100 a few years ago, has now increased two to three times.

Today, the maximum AQI in Rajouri reached 337.

In Udhampur, the AQI was measured at 252.

The AQI level in Jammu reached 279.

In Srinagar, the AQI also reached 173.

Not only Jammu and Kashmir, but the hilly areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are also now experiencing toxic air. In this situation, it would not be wrong to say that the poisonous air currently polluting Delhi will reach the mountains in just a few years. The common man is suffering from the suffocating air, and it seems that the government is not bothered by it.

Dry spell in Kashmir

The local weather office has said a western disturbance is likely to impact Jammu and Kashmir during December 21-22 as the winter period marks its entry in the valley. Due to this weather system, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir, and light to moderate rains or snowfall in the plains of the valley, the officials said.