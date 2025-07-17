DNA TV Show: Israel to 'tear up' Donald Trump's vision for Syria with Damascus strikes?

The way Israel has continuously carried out big attacks on Syria in the last 48 hours shows that the government of the terrorists occupying Syria has now become the number one agenda of the Netanyahu government.

It is being said that Israel has directly taken on US President Donald Trump. The pictures coming from Israel's neighbouring country, Syria, should be looked at carefully. Israel recently carried out air strikes to save the Druze Muslims living in western Syria from the attacks of the fundamentalists. Today, Israeli Army tanks also reached the Syrian border, and fired shells on those areas where anti-Druze fundamentalist militia and the Syrian army are present. After these attacks, the number of attacks on Sweida, the largest city of Druze Muslims, has decreased.

The Israeli action saved the Druze Muslims, but the Ahmed-al-Sharaa fighters were attacked on Netanyahu's orders. Trump had lifted restrictions on Ahmed al-Sharaa. Trump had accepted the government of terrorist Ahmed-al-Shara and had also assured to lift the ban on Shara's terrorist organisation. For this reason, as soon as Israel attacked Syria, the US government and system immediately came into action.

The US government, led by Trump, has expressed concern over the Israeli attacks on Syria. Along with this, the US has also decided to mediate between the government and the Druze Muslims in Syria. The US has also said that both parties have agreed on the conditions set for the ceasefire between Syria and Israel. To satisfy his ego, Trump announced the so-called ceasefire, but will Israel and the Druze Muslims of Syria accept this ceasefire, or will the war in Syria become another big military front for Israel?

The way Israel has continuously carried out big attacks on Syria in the last 48 hours shows that the security of the DRUZE Muslims present in Syria and the government of the terrorists occupying Syria has now become the number one agenda of the Netanyahu government. Due to this agenda, the Israeli government had asked the DRUZE Muslims to retaliate against the attacking terrorists without any hesitation, and the effect of this Israeli appeal was seen on Thursday.